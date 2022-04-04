Trishula is a privately held company dedicated to the development of TTX-030, a first-in-class, anti-CD39 antibody, in collaboration with AbbVie. Currently, TTX-030 is being studied in phase 1/1b clinical trials in combination with Budigalimab, an anti-PD-1 agent, developed by AbbVie, and/or standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancer (NCT03884556 and NCT04306900). For more information, please visit www.trishulatx.com.