BERLIN, Conn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly advanced across the United States, GM/Ventec, and other medical equipment manufacturers continue their aggressive timetable to ramp-up production of ventilators that have been in short supply. Local Connecticut-based manufacturer Tri-Star Industries, an MW Industries company, has been supplying engineered fasteners that are critical to ventilator assemblies. Tri-Star has been working around the clock to meet the demand surge from many companies involved with the production of these vital medical life support systems.
Tri-Star Industries has long served numerous manufacturing industries for over 28 years, providing "Made in America", threaded inserts and precision machined products to Electronics, Automotive, Food and Beverage, and Military & Defense industrial sectors to name a few. Applications ranging from electronic devices to automotive power-train components, Tri-Star Industries, a leading design and manufacturer in this field, continues to provide solutions to the most critical fastening and assembly challenges that engineers are faced with today. These advancing technologies often require quick turnaround times, from concept to production, so when the calls started to come in late March at unprecedented levels, the Tri-Star team was prepared and immediately sprang into action. The company dedicated machines and personnel to this effort and focused on delivering quality threaded inserts and other components, with the first parts shipping in under two weeks.
On April 5, the Defense Production Act of 1950 (DPA) and the authorization for "DO" priority of six ventilator contracts were approved and authorized by Alex M. Azar II, Secretary, Washington, D.C. The Presidential Memorandum states that the "(HHS) Secretary, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, shall use any and all authority available under the Act to facilitate the supply of materials to the appropriate subsidiary or affiliate of the following entities for the production of ventilators".
GM and respiratory device maker Ventec joined together to make ventilators as demand increased amid the COVID-19 crisis. The first devices were delivered April 17 to Franciscan Hospital in Olympia Fields, Illinois. The others were scheduled to go to Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
General Manager Brian Stach said, "All of us are looking to help any way we can and delivering critical components to support this International life-saving effort." With company focus and teamwork, Tri-Star Industries, considered a critical "link" in the supply chain, continues to meet the needs of its customers during these challenging times."
Located in Berlin, CT, Tri-Star Industries manufactures standard and custom-designed threaded inserts and compression limiters for plastic applications. Tri-Star also produces CNC Swiss precision turned components.
MW Industries, Inc., headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, is a leading provider of highly engineered springs, fasteners, machined parts and other precision components.
