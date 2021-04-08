BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the back of a successful partnership that started just over one year ago, the owners of Prince Premium+ Nitrile Exam Gloves (GIS RESOURCES SDN BHD) announced a distribution agreement with Tristate Medical Supplies - a leading distributor of medical supplies to the United States Government. 

Dato' Murali Darvin, CEO of Prince Premium+, added, "In addition to Tristate's government distribution channel they also work directly with Hospitals, Urgent Care Units, Nursing Homes and Home Healthcare… which represents the ideal markets to continue our brand's high-growth trajectory." 

Tristate Medical Supply's CEO, Jason Franks, sees this as a huge win for their clients. "It's great when a business relationship naturally progresses. We are Prince Premium's Registered US Agent with the FDA; and now we are also their distributor. During a time when there is a supply-demand imbalance on nitrile gloves, this is the absolute best news for our clients."

About Prince Premium+ Gloves

Prince™ Premium + is produced by GIS Resources Sdn. Bhd, one of the leading producers of gloves in Malaysia. They provide disposable gloves which can be used in a wide range of applications such as medical, food handling & general purposes.

No 18, Jalan Pengacara U1/48

Temasya Industrial Park

40150 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia

About Tristate Medical Supplies

Tristate Medical Supplies (TMS) offers a wide range of Personal Protection Equipment with varying levels of barrier protection and certifications. With 25+ years' experience as a global supply chain management firm with 53 satellite offices geographically covering every continent; TMS has the unique ability to execute against specific client requests in the medical space.

DUNS# 117561827

CAGE Code: 8MNJ3

SBA Certified WOSB 

SBA Certified HUBZone

Media Contact:

Marc Weinberger

Tristate Medical Supplies

167 Division Ave, Suite 216

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Office: 1-800-270-1596

Web: www.TristateMedicalSupplies.com 

Email: 306882@email4pr.com 

