LEXINGTON, Ky., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRIYAM, a leading provider in EHR Data Archival and legacy application management, announced that it participated in an assessment done by Censinet cybersecurity along with KLAS that revealed its excellent cybersecurity preparedness. Triyam has the highest cybersecurity requirements in network security, data protection, identity and access management, legal and regulatory, and resiliency.
Triyam has also ranked #1 in Data Archival and was the recipient of 2021 Best in KLAS award in the Data Archiving segment. It has received all straight A's in the research pillars of Culture, Loyalty, Value, Operations, and Product.
Since 2012, Triyam has been involved in the data archival for various hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems. Triyam's 'Fovea' is an active archival solution that brings all the relevant patient data under a single roof for viewing or editing. Fovea is developed with all the security regulations and is HIPAA/HITECH compliant and SOC 2 audited. Fovea is the best solution that is flexible and customizable as per the customer's requirements.
"TRIYAM has always focused its attention on customer needs. In this day and age of rampant cyberattacks, data security is more important than ever," says TRIYAM's Founder and CEO Sudhakar Mohanraj. "By achieving #1 in Data Archiving previously and now an excellent score in Data Security, it is evident that we are a top-class vendor and that we are devoted to satisfying our customer's needs."
"More than ever, providers and payers rely on vendors to deliver highly secure and resilient products and services," says Taylor Davis, VP, General Manager at KLAS Research. "Our partnership with Censinet will enable KLAS-rated vendors to communicate a level of security transparency and confidence to providers and payers with better decision making."
"Triyam has set a high bar for data security with its excellent scores in KLAS/ Censinet report. This is important as Triyam takes its data security measures very seriously as ensuring a secure and safe product for our customers, remains our prime focus. It is pleasing to know that we have an excellent score in cybersecurity preparedness by leading industry bodies like KLAS and Censinet. The assessment was an enriching experience and to participate in such only shows our willingness to share our cybersecurity preparedness to the market which will bring confidence to our customers." – Veera, VP Operations, Triyam
About TRIYAM: Triyam is a leading provider of EMR/EHR Data Management Solutions, with a specific focus on legacy data archival and retention. Triyam's data conversion services help hospitals and clinics to freely migrate from one EHR vendor to another without losing any historical patient data. They help hospitals shut down legacy systems and save money while meeting state-mandated retention requirements. Give them a call at 855 663 2684 or e-mail them at info@triyam.com for free Legacy EHR evaluation. More information about Triyam can be found at http://www.triyam.com. Follow Triyam on LinkedIn
About KLAS: KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard. The research directly represents the provider's voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Founded in 1996, KLAS has been providing transparency to the healthcare industry for over 20 years. KLAS shares its insights and data with healthcare professionals at no cost. Learn more at: https://KLASresearch.com
About Censinet: Censinet is a firm that provides the first and only third-party risk management platform built by and for healthcare providers to manage the threats to patient care that exist within an expanding ecosystem of vendors. With its unique Censinet One-click Assessment™ capabilities and Digital Vendor Catalog™, the Censinet Platform reduces the time to assess vendor risk from weeks to seconds, while automating inefficient workflows and providing continuous real-time insights into the changing risk profile of each vendor. Censinet is based in Boston, MA, and can be found at https://censinet.com/
