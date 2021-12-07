BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we head into 2022, we are all living through an era of repeated traumas. The word "trauma" used to be reserved for the most severe experiences of injury, violence or abuse. Now it's understood as a psychological response from events that overwhelm one's own ability to cope.
While there is growing awareness of complex trauma, racial trauma, gender-based trauma, and the pandemic trauma to which we've all been subjected, we still struggle to have therapeutic conversations about the root causes of our suffering.
Between high rates of isolation and loneliness, numerous external stressors in our lives, and a lack of access to affordable therapy due to a severe provider shortage, we remain vulnerable.
Processing trauma in a healthy way includes examining one's thoughts and beliefs related to the experience. Receiving guidance from a licensed therapist is the first-line course of action, but access and affordability barriers make this option unavailable for many.
Supportiv Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk emphasizes that, "We have all experienced traumas, whether big or small, that influence our emotion regulation on a daily basis. Safely exploring past trauma may hold the key to healing."
In the interest of harm-reduction, Supportiv's new trauma resource collection explores up-to-date perspectives on trauma and wellbeing. These articles provide vocabulary, conversation, and tools to understand and address the impact of trauma on one's personal thoughts, beliefs, and mental health.
Titles in the newly published trauma collection (available at https://supportiv.com/trauma) include:
How We Define Trauma Now in 2022
What Happens In Vagus Stays In Vagus
Celebrating Selfishness: When Being Selfish Is Healthy
Turn Your Trauma History Into A New Lease On Life
What's Hypervigilance? Definition, Examples, And Causes
Breaking Patterns From A Troubled Childhood
Comfort Your Trauma With Your Mirror Neurons
Tapping Out Trauma: A Simple Self-Soothing Technique
How Emotional Trauma Impacts Your Body
Trauma And Mental Time Travel
How To Validate Yourself When Others Dismiss Your Trauma
Toss The Trauma Yardstick: Your Experience Matters
What Everyone Needs To Know About Microtrauma
Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi notes other specialized trauma resources available in the collection: "Readers can also find clear, single-page worksheets to guide productive paths through trauma-related struggles. For instance, do you tend toward a fight, flight, freeze, or fawn trauma response? The answer can help you find more productive responses to your stress."
Identify Your Unhelpful Reactions To Stress
Flooded By Self-Hatred? Transform Your Inner Critic
Cope With Shame By Creating An Internal Ally
If You Were Bullied, Release The Pain
Supportiv's resource collection is an extension of its on-demand peer-to-peer chat service. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support – from pandemic fears to family drama, from depression to panic, and from work stress to parenting struggles. Even experiences regarding disability, stigma, and discrimination are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.
Supportiv has already enabled over 700,000 users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly at https://www.supportiv.com.
