HAZLETON, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Troy Healthcare, makers of Stopain® Clinical, Stopain® Clinical Migraine & Headache, and CONQUER™ Disinfectant Cleaner, are thrilled to continue their journey of supporting hands-on healthcare professionals through the release of a new educational resource for Chiropractors and other hands-on healthcare professionals, the Stopain® Clinical Points of Relief Resource Center.
The Points of Relief Resource Center features a free quarterly newsletter that includes articles and educational videos from leading Chiropractors with topics including emerging technology, practice building solutions, and topical pain relief best practices. In parallel, Troy Healthcare has launched a new website StopainClinical.com – it will be the home of the Points of Relief Resource Center, Points of Relief Newsletter, and additional educational and marketing resources for clinical practice owners.
"As a manufacturer of solutions specifically for use in clinical settings, I truly believe it is critical to support healthcare professionals and help promote the many benefits of chiropractic," Paul Timko, VP of Sales and Marketing, said. "These educational resources are an important part of our relationship with chiropractors as it provides an exchange of best practices throughout the profession."
The Points of Relief newsletter launched in April, focuses on emerging tech trends in the chiropractic field and features articles from seven leading chiropractors. Upcoming issues will feature solutions for treating migraines and headaches and practice building solutions.
"The newsletter is an example of the many great things going on in chiropractic, especially throughout the pandemic," Director of Education Dr. Dana Mackison said. "Chiropractors not only persevered; they evolved and innovated how they operate and provide care to their communities. Chiros are investing in technology, and they are great at sharing what they learn with their peers."
The Stopain Clinical Points of Relief Resource Center and Newsletter deliver clinical insights, information on emerging trends, and best practices with the objective of helping chiropractors and their patients move pain-free and perform better. Visit http://www.stopainclinical.com to experience the new Stopain Clinical Points of Relief Resource Center and to sign up for the Points of Relief Newsletter.
About Troy Healthcare
Troy Healthcare, LLC has specialized in the research and development of topical pain relief products since 1997. They strive to providing solutions specifically designed for hands-on healthcare and wellness professionals. Brands include Stopain® Clinical Topical Pain Relief, Stopain® Clinical Migraine & Headache Topical Gel, and ConquerTM Disinfectant Cleaner. Stopain® Clinical pain-relieving products provide fast, long-lasting pain relief for sprains, strains, bruises, arthritis, muscle aches, joint pain and back pain. To learn more Troy Healthcare products, click here.
