CANONSBURG, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TroyRx, an industry leader in prescription software solutions, today announces a partnership with RxSense®️, the healthcare technology company improving transparency and access to affordable medications. This partnership advances the TroyRx mission to improve the prescription experience for providers and patients and for RxSense to continue to help more Americans with access and adherence to needed medication.
Through its own industry-leading technology, and partnerships with the country's largest pharmacies, grocers, and regional chains, RxSense's private label prescription discount service provides considerable savings on prescription drugs. RxSense's technology will help to power TroyRx's prescription discount card, OptionRx and enable consumers and patients to save up to 80% on their prescriptions at thousands of retail pharmacies nationwide. Troy's OptionRx drug discount coupons will be available to patients directly through OptionRx.com or through the health provider-integrated solution, DischargeRx.
Used by more than 700 hospitals and 150,000 providers for outputting 150 million+ prescriptions annually, TroyRx's prescription platform DischargeRx automatically delivers personalized education, copay assistance and OptionRx discount card pricing into the hands of patients for all prescribed medications during the discharge process without requiring any extra steps by providers. Available in both printed and digital formats, OptionRx savings help inform uninsured and underinsured patients of their best affordability options. RxSense's discount pricing will help even more patients using OptionRx cards overcome increasing cost obstacles leading to nonadherence. Many studies demonstrate how expanding education to patients at the point of care increases adherence.
"Healthcare providers recognize the need to deliver price transparency and affordable options directly to patients at the time of prescribing. Those efforts can mitigate cost-based medication abandonment and hospital readmission," said Craig Baldassare, General Manager of TroyRx. "Our new partnership with RxSense grows our patient centric network infrastructure, increases the value it can bring to more patients, and improves the prescription experience for providers and their patients on complex therapies. Providers using TroyRx solutions can directly impact medication adherence and help health systems avoid revenue losses from readmission penalties."
"We're pleased to partner with TroyRx to bring RxSense's prescription savings solutions to the health systems and providers that are reaching patients at the point of care, and to help more people across America access lower cost prescriptions," said John Zevzavadjian, President of Enterprise Platform Solutions for RxSense.
With the addition of RxSense's network, TroyRx continues to grow its patient-centric infrastructure and create innovations that revolutionize the prescription experience for providers, patients, and health systems.
About TroyRx
TroyRx's integrated prescription solutions are purpose-built to drive compliance, medication adherence, and enable prescription output insight. It has been that way since 2008 when the company released healthcare's first CMS compliant, plain paper prescription printing product. The nation's largest health systems and provider networks rely on TroyRx solutions to help patients.
About RxSense
RxSense® is a healthcare technology company developing industry-leading solutions that improve transparency and access to more affordable medications for millions across America. RxSense's transformative RxAgile enterprise solutions bring transparency, flexibility and efficiency to pharmacy benefit administration, serving pharmacy benefit managers, regional health plans, health systems, third party administrators, new healthcare and pharmacy entrants and healthcare technology companies. RxSense is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit rxsense.com. RxSense was named among Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.
