CINCINNATI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruBlue Total House Care, the 70-plus-unit home services franchise, has announced its partnership with Honor, the world's largest senior care network and their technology platform. With this partnership, TruBlue becomes the preferred provider of handyman services and home modifications for seniors with Honor Expert, an online platform that delivers solutions to aging adults and their families.
"Being associated with a well-respected organization like Honor is going to be a tremendous resource," said Sean Fitzgerald, president of TruBlue. "The home environment is key to aging in place successfully, and having an organization like Honor Expert referring us out is going to be a huge benefit. Together, we're going to help educate families and seniors on how to age in place successfully, especially as both companies become a greater advocate for aging seniors."
TruBlue is the only franchise system focused on ongoing home maintenance and handyman services for seniors as well as busy adults. TruBlue Total House Care subscription program provides help around the house, both inside and out. Home maintenance for seniors includes ongoing services such as to-do list chores, handyman repairs and home maintenance.
Honor, founded in 2014 and backed by $325 million in equity funding from investors, is on a mission to fundamentally change the way people care for their parents and loved ones by helping improve the quality of life for older adults and their families. Honor Expert was built as an online platform to deliver solutions to aging adults and their families, providing a dedicated 800 number where seniors can get access to resources, tools and education, including products and services from trusted Honor partners like TruBlue.
"Now, more than ever, seniors and their loved ones are looking for guidance on how to navigate aging-related concerns. We're answering the call, literally, and partnering with some of the best in the business to address obstacles to care and deliver real, tangible solutions," said Seth Sternberg, CEO and co-founder of Honor. "Navigating health issues and solutions as people age is a massive pain point for our clients around the world, and through the Honor Expert service, we're enabling seniors and their loved ones to more quickly and easily identify aging-related challenges and find solutions before they escalate into larger problems."
In 2021, Honor acquired Home Instead, the world's largest global home care network and trusted provider of senior home care services. Between this acquisition and its partnership with TruBlue, Honor now has the reach and resources to solve how people care for aging adults and professional caregivers around the world. For TruBlue, the partnership will help advance the brand's goal of continuing to generate awareness around the importance of taking care of the home and doing regular maintenance to create safer and longer-term environments for seniors.
"Honor Expert and other new programs Honor offers are going to be a tremendous resource for us," said Fitzgerald. "The opportunity to align with Honor and Home Instead is going to allow all of us to realize our shared visions of giving seniors everywhere the resources they need to successfully age in place."
ABOUT TRUBLUE TOTAL HOUSE CARE
TruBlue Total House Care provides a helping hand around the house — inside and out. TruBlue's services include to-do list chores, handyman services, house cleaning, maintenance, yard work, emergency repairs, seasonal work and preventative maintenance, all handled by a personal House Care Manager. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete the Senior Home Safety Certification program through Age Safe® America. As specialists, TruBlue franchisees will be able to perform Senior Home Safety Assessments and can make those recommended safety modifications if needed.
ABOUT HONOR:
Honor Technology, Inc. is expanding the world's capacity to care. Founded in 2014, Honor is the world's largest home care network with the most advanced technology platform revolutionizing how society cares for older adults, their families, and Care Professionals. Honor acquired Home Instead in 2021, and the combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers across 13 countries and meet the growing needs of millions of older adults and their families worldwide. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and homeinstead.com.
