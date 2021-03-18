PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True Terpenes, the leading platform for terpenes innovation, has launched Terpology blends: Rest, Creative, Recovery. These products are the latest from "Terpology by Dr. Ethan Russo," an exclusive line of effects-based terpene blends. When combined with cannabis or CBD, infused in cosmetics or placed in a diffuser, these blends create a more balanced and pleasant experience and encourage users to enjoy a restful night, inspire creativity, or to help them alleviate minor discomfort and recover for a healthy lifestyle.
Terpenes enhance flavors and aromas. When inhaled, consumed, or applied to the skin, terpenes improve our moods and amplify pleasurable experiences.
Plants, animals, microbes and fungi all produce terpenes to grow, thrive, protect themselves, and boost their respective immune systems. That's why we refer to terpenes as nature's building blocks.
Every day, scientists discover new terpenes—and more innovative ways to use them to help people feel better.
"Terpology by Dr. Ethan Russo" is now available in six effects. The quotes below on Terpology are cited from Dr. Russo.
In reference to the three new effects blends:
Rest: "Essential oils are often associated with restful qualities, and terpenes myrcene and linalool are renowned for their soothing effect. These are combined with select aromatics to round out the serene calm blend."
Creative: "What is the essence of creativity that will foster novel ideas and their execution? A blend of limonene, citronellol, phellandrene, alpha-pinene and linalool with select aromatics to spur the imagination."
Recovery: "The terpenoids in this formula, linalool, limonene and a touch of myrcene, complement beta-caryophyllene."
In reference to the three existing effects blends:
Focus: "I designed Focus based on a foundation of mind-clearing alpha pinene and the even-keel of linalool to create a balance between stimulation and calmness. The other components share a common thread with essential oils to help facilitate concentration."
Energy: "An energizing experience requires a combination of improved concentration with a bit of excitement. alpha- and beta-pinene combine for an invigorating pine-scented foundation."
Calm: "Calm is based on the relaxing foundation and interplay of linalool and limonene.. Limonene has a mood-elevating effect tempered with the ability of linalool to enhance a person's ability to unwind from a busy world."
General Terpology quotes:
"Science is the backbone of the Terpology blends. They were designed to give users a consistent and pleasant experience every time they are used. They can be added to a wide range of products to enhance smell and encourage specific moodstates. I look forward to continuing my work with True Terpenes, expanding the line and continuing to educate people about the benefits of terpenes." - Dr. Ethan Russo, True Terpenes Science Advisory Board Member and Creator of Terpology.
"Dr. Russo is at the forefront of terpene research and innovation, making him the ideal candidate to design an original product line for True Terpenes. As a company, we are continuously looking for new and exciting ways to bring terpenes into people's lives, and these effects-based blends are the best way to introduce people to the world of terpenes." Chris Campagna, CEO, True Terpenes.
Dr. Russo is a board-certified neurologist and a research pioneer in cannabis and psychopharmacology. His work has helped popularize the entourage effect, where the benefits of medical cannabis can be enhanced when combined with terpenes. He is also a member of the recently launched True Terpenes Scientific Advisory Board where he is working alongside pharmaceutical expert, Dr. Randall Murphy, to advance terpenes research.
"Terpology by Dr. Ethan Russo" effects-based terpene profiles are available today in a variety of sizes exclusively at http://TrueTerpenes.com.
About True Terpenes
True Terpenes, a fully owned subsidiary of True Companies, is the industry-leading producer of effects-based, GMP/ISO/FSSC-certified terpenes and terpenoids blends. Using ultra-refined botanical terpenes and other aromatic compounds, the custom terpene blends are used for beverage, cannabis, cosmetic, food, industrial and pharmaceutical products. The company uses advanced scientific analysis to identify terpenes and other compounds in the cannabis plant for recreation by utilizing other botanicals and hemp-derived ingredients. This allows companies in various industries looking to leverage cannabis flavors and effects with a scalable, standardized, and worldwide legal solution.
