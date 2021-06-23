PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ethan Russo, a scientific luminary in cannabis research, has officially endorsed True Terpenes based on the company's excellence in terpene innovation. Dr. Russo's research on the entourage effect, where the benefits of medical cannabis can be enhanced when combined with terpenes, is the backbone of the terpenes industry. His support speaks to True Terpenes' high-quality products, rigorous testing standards and influence in cannabis.
"True Terpenes is a prime example of a company dedicated to the science of terpenes and terpenoids and I've been thrilled to continue my work with their products and team over the past few years as it aligns with and enhances my personal research," said Dr. Ethan Russo. "The company's products are particularly attractive for me because of their purity, high standard of manufacturing, and commitment to quality assurance, which is not standard across the industry."
True Terpenes stands out for its botanically derived terpenes that are closer to terpenes found naturally and don't possess additional toxicities.
"We are incredibly grateful for Dr. Ethan Russo's commitment to True Terpenes, through his research, seat on the Scientific Advisory Board, and premier blends," said Chris Campagna, CEO of True Terpenes. "Without the decades of groundbreaking research by Dr. Russo, the cannabis and terpene industries and communities would not be where they are today. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership alongside Dr. Russo."
Dr. Russo is a founding member of True Terpenes' Scientific Advisory Board, created in May 2020. This summer True Terpenes and Dr. Russo launched an exclusive line of effect-based terpene, "Terpology by Dr. Ethan Russo," to bring scientific credibility to the experience of terpenes.
About True Terpenes
True Terpenes, a fully owned subsidiary of True Companies, is the industry-leading producer of effects-based, GMP/ISO/FSSC-certified terpenes and terpenoids blends. Using ultra-refined botanical terpenes and other aromatic compounds, the custom terpene blends are used for beverage, cannabis, cosmetic, food, industrial, and pharmaceutical products. The company uses advanced scientific analysis to identify terpenes and other compounds in the cannabis plant for recreation by utilizing other botanicals and hemp-derived ingredients. This allows companies in various industries looking to leverage cannabis flavors and effects with a scalable, standardized, and worldwide legal solution.
