ROCKVILLE, Maryland and SAN MATEO, California, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has unleashed global emotional trauma that is rapidly evolving into a mental health pandemic within the pandemic. While post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is often associated with combat or physical assault, this chronic psychiatric disorder can occur in people who experience a traumatic event, and the global COVID-19 pandemic is poised to create a mental health crisis with implications far outlasting the virus itself.
To best combat this, early identification of those at high risk of developing PTSD is essential. TruGenomix, in partnership with BlueBee, is leading the charge to revolutionize behavioral healthcare from both a genomics and digital perspective. Current survey-based identification methods are subjective and clouded by the stigma surrounding mental health. Fortunately, recent advances in precision medicine have allowed for unbiased genomic and data-driven technologies to increase the accuracy and accessibility of behavioral and mental healthcare.
TruGenomix, a precision behavioral health company, emerged from the Illumina Accelerator program in 2018 and is focused on applying next-generation genomic diagnostics to improve healthcare for mental health patients. Today, TruGenomix announced its strategic partnership with BlueBee, the rapidly configurable omics data analysis platform provider. BlueBee is set up to optimize data flow from initial discovery through to clinical reporting. DNA, RNA, and methylation data sets from TruGenomix, complete with patient data and metadata, are aggregated on the BlueBee platform to train, model, and expand insights continuously using machine learning and artificial intelligence, with the goal of further elucidating biomarker-based risk assessment for PTSD and other behavioral health conditions.
"For something as complex as human behavioral and mental health, a data strategy must be at the core of R&D," said Dr. Tshaka Cunningham, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of TruGenomix. "Leveraging BlueBee to power our data operations, analytics, and evolving insights from rich data sets enables us to stay focused on our science and clinical assay validation. Data must meet our quality criteria and adhere to a process-driven, secure operation. This partnership is key to our IP growth and mission, which is well positioned to change the course of care and save lives."
"In the first phase of the project, we are configuring BlueBee's advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for TruGenomix, which will both accelerate insight generation and lay the foundation for an industrial-scale, clinical-grade data operation," added Dr. Vlad-Mihai Sima, Head of R&D at BlueBee. "We are honored to serve TruGenomix, and amid the COVID-19 crisis, the urgency for these advances could not be greater."
About TruGenomix
TruGenomix is a precision behavioral health company. Our mission is to save lives, reduce suffering, and eradicate stigma from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other behavioral health disorders through earlier and more effective diagnosis and treatment. TruGenomix has developed TruGen-1, a patented genomics test that utilizes next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, combined with a highly-specialized and curated panel of genes that are associated with behavioral and mental health conditions. Stay current: follow @TruGenomixInc and visit TruGenomix.com.
About BlueBee
BlueBee is a rapidly configurable genomics data analysis solutions provider that enhances the value of omics technologies and services. We enable our partners—molecular assay providers, large-scale clinical and research service providers, and biopharma—to scale globally by delivering a production-ready, robust infrastructure that is regulatory compliant and user-centric. Together, we can accelerate new discoveries and advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit BlueBee.com follow @BlueBeeGenomics.
