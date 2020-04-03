In collaboration with long-term community partners, TruTalks will assist Florida residents in accessing available resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
TALLAHASSEE, FL, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, is launching a month-long series to assist Florida residents in understanding and accessing the resources available to them during this time. The TruTalks will be streamed in half hour increments with community partners and will contain information related to the social services available to all Florida residents.
"Over the past four years, we've grown from one store to 45 throughout the State of Florida, and we wouldn't be able to do that without the support of the communities we become a part of," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "From the beginning, one of our driving goals as a company has been to increase and deliver accessibility to Florida's patients. The current COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to so many; not just to our Trulievers, but to the communities we are fortunate to call home. We feel honored that we can use our platform to help our fellow Floridians find, access, and understand the resources available to them and are thankful to our long-term community partners in helping us do so."
For the inaugural stream, Trulieve is partnering with Lutheran Social Services, a national organization with offices in Jacksonville, Florida. Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida (LSSNF) operates four distinct community outreach programs with the overall goal "to help those facing hardships stabilize their lives and earn a fresh start."
The discussion will focus on information about social services available to people in Florida, including advice on applying for unemployment, finding a local food pantry, and help with health insurance. The stream will take place on Saturday, April 4th, at 12:00pm, and will be hosted by Bill Brim, LSSNF Executive Director.
WHAT: Trulieve TruTalk with Bill Brim, Lutheran Social Services
WHEN: Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 12:00 PM
WHERE: Trulieve's YouTube Page
To learn more about Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida and the resources available through them, please visit LSSJax.org.
For the second stream, Trulieve is working with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Sarasota County (NAMI Sarasota), a non-profit "dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with illness … through support, education, awareness, and advocacy."
The stream will be a discussion on mental illness and the resources residents can utilize during this crisis. Trulieve will stream live with NAMI Sarasota on Tuesday, April 7th, at 12:00pm, and will be hosted by Colleen Thayer, Executive Director of NAMI Sarasota.
WHAT: Trulieve TruTalk with Colleen Thayer, National Institute on Mental Illness
WHEN: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 12:00 PM
WHERE: Trulieve's YouTube Page
To learn more about NAMI Sarasota and their mission, please visit NAMISarasotaCounty.org.
TruTalks are set to run through the month of April and will focus on a variety of topics. For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.
