Donation will be sent to eight Florida-based organizations and non-profits dedicated to LGBTQ+ causes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced that $50,123 was raised to benefit the eight Florida-based non-profits the Company partnered with in support of Pride Month. Throughout the month of June, Trulieve sold a limited edition TruPod in the strain Rainbow Sherbet, as well as exclusive Pride-themed "TruSwag," with a portion of proceeds going towards local LGBTQ+ organizations.
"Trulieve is a company that stands for the rights and dignity of all people, and we strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable, and welcoming to all. For years, we've worked with LGBTQ+-oriented organizations to support groups that are driving change and fostering diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home," said Trulieve Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat. "Our theme, not just for Pride Month but year-round, is 'Be Tru to You.' It is a statement we aim to embody daily as an organization. We are incredibly proud to support non-profits and other community-based organizations from Pensacola to Key West that are focused on creating a community of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all."
The eight non-profits that are part of the Pride Month partnership are focused on LGBTQ+ and Diversity and Inclusion efforts across the state, with a strong focus on improving the health and wellness of their local communities. Reaching from Bay County to Miami-Dade, they are (in alphabetical order), 26Health, Equality Florida, LGBTQ Center of Bay County, Metro Inclusive Health, One Orlando Alliance, Pridelines. QLatinx and Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber of Commerce.
As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.
In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 51 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.
The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry has surpassed 360,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are nearly 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.
