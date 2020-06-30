Computers benefit several non-profits, school districts, and other organizations across the state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or the "Company") announced this week the continuation of dedicated investments in majority minority communities by donating over 130 computers to local non-profits and organizations throughout the months of May and June. The computers were donated as part of Trulieve's ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts to support student education and provide valuable resources to local majority minority communities statewide, especially those hardest hit by COVID-19.
Partner organizations include the Northwest Neighborhood Community Center, which hired teachers to help students with schoolwork during coronavirus; United Against Poverty in Orlando; Lodging and Hospitality Association of Volusia County to distribute to various schools throughout the community; and the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, which distributed to smaller non-profits throughout Lakeland. These computers join the 20 donated in early March to Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee, benefitting the school's Pre-Information Technology Program, bringing the total donated this year to 155.
"As a company, we've always focused on giving back, supporting, and investing in the majority minority communities we call home. Coronavirus has affected everyone – not only patients, but students and seniors alike. Our goal is to ensure that as many of our neighbors as possible have the resources they need to succeed," said Valda Coryat, Trulieve's Chief Marketing Officer. "Partnering with local organizations allows us to connect with these communities across the state and provide resources that they might otherwise not have had access to. We're always looking for ways to further invest in the spaces we move into and are excited to continue our social responsibility efforts."
Currently, Trulieve operates 50 dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, spanning from Pensacola to Key West. The company also owns and operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities throughout Leon, Gadsden, and Hillsborough counties. As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve presently employs nearly 3,300 employees, with a majority in Florida.
For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.