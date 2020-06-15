FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution, rising star of international health and wellness distribution, returns from May's virtual Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference last month with a host of new clients, continuing its trend of record-breaking growth in the midst of a pandemic. Brian Gould, CEO of TruLife, has been attending ECRM for eleven years running, and he is celebrating with a wave of new clients, new buyers, and new connections.
TruLife represents emerging brands based in the United States, as well as a diverse portfolio of international clients, looking to expand into the U.S. market. Brian has a history of playing matchmaker with his clients, and some of the largest retailers in the United States.
Since its inception, TruLife has seen substantial growth every month they've been in operation. The company began as a small-scale home office. The team has since grown over ten times in size, employing a team of specialists as diverse as TruLife's clientele. With a staff that has worked remotely from the very beginning, productivity and efficiency has actually significantly increased in the face of the evolving American workplace.
TruLife now boasts a client base that spans nearly every continent on Earth, "It feels rewarding to truly be able to launch foreign and domestic brands online during such unforeseen times," says Gould, "I've worked very hard to establish relationships with some of the largest e-commerce retailers in the country, and now it's time to harness them to benefit our customers."
Additionally, all pending litigation has been formally dropped against Brian Gould and TruLife. As of January 14, 2020, case number 2019CA12465 has been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice as to all claims in this action against the Defendant, Brian Gould, as evidence suggested the non-compete was in fact a fabricated document. One of the top handwriting experts in the state confirmed that the signature utilized in the non-compete was a cut-and-paste forgery created shortly after Brian's departure from Nutritional Products International. TruLife has now truly been set free for continued expansion and growth for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.
