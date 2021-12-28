AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leonard Perlmutter, originator of National Conscience Month, asserts that there are Four Functions of every human mind, including the Conscience—but the unerring wisdom of the Conscience is often drowned out by the louder, insistent advice of the Ego, Senses, and Unconscious Mind. The third annual Conscience Month will be observed throughout January 2022 with the goal of educating individuals how to optimize the full, intuitive decision-making potential of the Conscience that enables humanity to unlock limitless wisdom and creativity to solve all of life's challenges.
In the January 2022 issue of the Transformation Journal, Perlmutter, who is also the founder and director of The American Meditation Institute, warns: "The great tragedy of our times is that so many of us do not understand the "why" or the "how" of coordinating the Four Functions of the Mind. This is not a moral failing. It is simply a failure of education. We were never taught this critical skill, so during the mind's decision-making process, the finer aspects of the Conscience are often overwhelmed by the limited and frequently faulty input of the Ego, Senses and Unconscious Mind. And as a result, we experience pain."
Since 1996, AMI has endeavored to meet this pressing educational need through its life-changing Foundation Course, rooted in the world's oldest holistic mind/body medicine and based on one revolutionary principle: the human Conscience is the key to reestablishing balance in the human organism. When individuals learn to coordinate all Four Functions of the Mind, the Conscience can reliably reflect the inner wisdom at the core of every human being, and motivate people to think, speak and act in much more creative, compassionate and self-confident ways.
The third annual National Conscience Month observance will raise awareness about the value of using the Conscience as an inspired guide to making better lifestyle choices. Programming begins on Thursday, January 6th from 7 to 8pm ET, when Leonard Perlmutter and a panel of experienced Yoga Scientists will present a FREE New Year's webinar entitled, "Let the Experiments Begin!"
In his new book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, Perlmutter clearly explains how the mind can be trained to harmoniously and rewardingly reduce inner mental conflict, which in effect, will ameliorate external conflict. Insisting on a scientific approach, Perlmutter never asks people to blindly believe him, but rather to experiment with time-tested practices. According to Perlmutter, "Today's problems were born in the human mind, and their solutions can only be found in the human mind. When we experiment to allow the mind's Conscience to connect us to the Source of our creativity, we will discover answers that will transform our world."
The National Conscience Month January 2022 campaign will:
- Remind, educate and raise awareness about the value of using your conscience as a guide to making better decisions.
- Build and activate a national movement that embraces the role of conscience-driven choices in experiencing more health, happiness, security, and creating more rewarding lives for our families, communities and nation.
- Encourage individual actions through simple experiments that aid in increasing positivity, self-confidence, and self-reliance.
- Offer an opportunity for citizens to work more creatively in partnership with governments, school systems, faith leaders, non-profits, community organizations and corporations across the United States.
More resources and information about National Conscience Month are available at ConscienceMonth.org and YourConscience.org.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, and publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Mind/Body Medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for a mail or email subscription.
