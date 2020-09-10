SALISBURY, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUMPCANCER2020 is an urgent fundraiser benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness and Research. Our goal is simple: raise $50,000 to help eradicate Breast Cancer. Now through October 31, 2020, you will receive a TRUMPCANCER2020 face covering and or T-Shirt with just a small donation. You can donate and receive either or both TRUMPCANCER2020 products by visiting www.TrumpCancer2020.com.

Cancer doesn't sleep, and it doesn't take a timeout during a global pandemic.  Make your generous donation today and help fund the fight that might save the life of your loved one.  Be a part of the solution today, for a better tomorrow.

For more information contact:

Chris Hagel
(443) 614-6077 or (443) 210-3560 ANYTIME
TrumpCancer2020@gmail.com

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.