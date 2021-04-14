SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During a mastectomy, nerves that supply the breast with feeling are severed causing loss of sensation to the chest area. Mastectomy patients can therefore lose all feeling, whether they choose to have breast reconstruction or not. After breast reconstruction, some sensation may return over time, but this is usually minimal if any.
PRMA has been performing sensory nerve reconstruction in conjunction with breast restoration after mastectomy for over 20 years. TruSense℠ is the result of this extensive experience. The procedure restores breast feeling by reconnecting nerves that supply feeling using a variety of techniques: either by directly suturing cut nerve endings together or by using a nerve graft to bridge a gap between the severed nerves. Nerve graft options include "spare" nerves taken from the patient or allografts. These nerve reconstruction techniques collectively referred to as microneurorrhaphy, require specialized training in microsurgery. Unlike other forms of breast reconstruction that focus only on restoring the look of the breast, TruSense℠ also restores natural feeling.
"Breast reconstruction has evolved tremendously over the years. However, for too long, surgeons have focused only on how the new breast looks, rather than also considering how it feels to the patient. TruSense℠ is total restoration as it aims to reconstruct the breast, reconnect the sensory nerves, and ultimately restore the patient's sense of wholeness after breast cancer surgery", says PRMA President Dr. Minas Chrysopoulo. "Providing patients this advanced surgical option significantly enhances the likelihood of breast feeling returning after a mastectomy. Our goal in performing any reconstructive surgery is to improve the individual's quality of life. We genuinely believe TruSense℠ is a game-changer for breast cancer care because it addresses the next frontier in reconstruction: improving the patient's ability to feel a touch or a hug."
The best candidates for TruSense℠ are women seeking breast reconstruction with a tissue flap (autologous reconstruction). "Of all the tissue options, the DIEP flap is the best option for recreating a breast with feeling", adds Dr Chrysopoulo. "This is because the tissue over the lower abdomen is almost as sensitive as the natural breast."
Learn if you are a candidate for TruSense℠ by using PRMA's virtual consultation service. Alternatively, schedule a telemedicine or in-person consultation by calling (800) 692-5565.
About PRMA
PRMA Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, Texas, specializes in state-of-the-art breast reconstruction. Procedures offered include TruSense℠, DIEP flap, SIEA flap, thigh flaps, buttock flaps, fat grafting, nipple-sparing mastectomy, revision breast surgery, explant surgery, and lymphedema surgery. PRMA is in-network for most US insurance plans and routinely welcomes patients from across and outside the US.
Those interested in learning more about PRMA Plastic Surgery are encouraged to reach out via their official website or by calling (800) 692-5565.
Media Contact
Courtney Floyd, PRMA Plastic Surgery, 2147087600, courtney@prmaplasticsurgery.com
SOURCE PRMA Plastic Surgery