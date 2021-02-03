SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Supreet Shah of Truspine proudly announces the addition of Class IV therapeutic laser that delivers advanced pain relief and enhanced tissue healing. "We are very excited to offer these treatments to our patients", said Dr. Shah, "Laser therapy is an innovative drug-free and surgery-free solution for our clients. The therapy laser that we invested in, the P4 by Summus Medical Laser, is used by many health care providers and professional sports teams throughout the US and the world."
Dr. Shah went on to say "We can help many more people than we could before. The P4 laser is absolutely the best thing to ever happen to our practice. It is very exciting to help people get the results they need with virtually no side effects".
Truspine chose the P4 by Summus Medical Laser because it is the most innovative and effective Class IV therapeutic laser. High-energy laser therapy with the P4 safely penetrates deeply into the body to diminish pain and stimulate healing. Laser therapy provides a safe solution for many in the San Francisco community.
Laser therapy works by stimulating production of cellular energy in damaged cells and by enhancing the cell membrane permeability. This promotes the speed and the quality of healing, enhances the exchange of nutrients and wastes across the cell membrane and improves elasticity of injured tissues. Laser therapy also modulates pain and reduces inflammation. It can be used immediately on acute injuries, over broken skin and over metal implants. Laser therapy enhances the rate and quality of healing of acute injuries and can help with the resolution of chronic complaints such as arthritis.
"The Summus Medical Laser is being used in the very best health care clinics across the country, and by several professional sports teams, such as the New York Yankees. We are very pleased to offer the latest laser therapy technology to our patients", continued Dr. Supreet Shah.
Truspine has staff members who have been professionally trained to effectively provide laser therapy treatments. They are ready to answer clients' questions about suitability for their condition. Clients interested in knowing more can contact Truspine at 415-421-1115 or visit their website at http://www.truspineSF.com. Additional information about laser therapy can be found here.
