NEWARK, Del., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While Valentine's Day is the perfect time of year to celebrate love and affection for others, it is also an opportunity to check in on your own personal wellness. Just in time for the big day, GOLO, the pioneering wellness solutions company, has some healthy Valentine's Day ideas that can help keep the body moving and the mind focused - whether prepping for a day of quiet personal introspection or enjoying date night with a significant other.
"With so many tempting and tasty Valentine's Day treats surrounding us, one of the biggest challenges is finding a way to celebrate the holiday while also staying on track with personal wellness goals," says Jennifer Brooks, President, GOLO LLC. "That's why we developed a list of healthy Valentine's Day ideas to help get the most out of the day and every day."
Try these healthy Valentine's Day ideas from GOLO:
- Understand your own needs and make them a priority: When it comes to personal health and wellness, there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution that works the same for everyone. It's important to create a plan and set goals specific to your own unique needs.
- Move your body: Before, during, and after Valentine's Day, make time to get up and active. Even a little bit of exercise can help improve your physical health while also stimulating you mentally.
- Get Organized: It's Valentine's Day, so let's start in the kitchen. Whether it's a romantic dinner or a quick snack before you head out the door, the more organized your kitchen is, the easier it will be to make better eating choices. Keeping your surroundings organized can also help minimize stress.
- Consider an accountability partner: Holding yourself accountable to a specific health goal can be difficult. You may not always feel up to the challenge of eating the best foods or exercising, particularly on Valentine's Day. But when you commit to a wellness goal with a friend or loved one, especially if they have similar aspirations, you increase your chances of success.
- Quiet time: Take 10-15 minutes to incorporate a little healthy "you time" into your day. As the saying goes—you can only love someone as much as you love yourself.
Wherever you are on your health and wellness journey, GOLO offers a range of innovative products designed to help, including the GOLO for Life Plan®, a game-changing nutritional approach to losing weight, and a healthy alternative to conventional dieting. The program includes GOLO Release® (an all-natural dietary supplement), the GOLO Metabolic Plan® (a healthy balanced meal plan), access to personal coaches, and online tools.
ABOUT GOLO® Products:
GOLO® products provide safe solutions to weight loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. GOLO has reached over two million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable, and affordable weight loss. For more information about the GOLO for Life® plan, visit golo.com or call 800-730-4656.
