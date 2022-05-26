TSI Healthcare, a national leader in the sales and support of customized, specialty-specific NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Records software, has once again established itself as a leader in the healthcare industry. For the 10th year, Modern Healthcare magazine has named the Company as one of the "Best Places To Work in Healthcare" in the country.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TSI Healthcare's acknowledgment as one of the top 150 "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" follows accolades the company has also received for its outstanding customer service. Earlier this year, the company earned recognition in the form of its seventh consecutive Stevie Award® for "Sales and Customer Service" in the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Related Industries category.
Each year, Modern Healthcare compares, evaluates, and ranks companies that are at the top of the highly competitive labor market within the healthcare arena. Those that receive recognition do so only after demonstrating innovation and a positive work environment when compared to many hundreds of other similar healthcare organizations including hospitals, health plans, private and academic practices, and healthcare suppliers. By offering an industry‐leading portfolio of team member benefits, in‐house wellness facilities, and a renewed emphasis on work‐life balance, TSI Healthcare has successfully navigated the COVID‐19 pandemic and continued to hire and keep the most talented and satisfied individuals in the workforce.
"We are honored to be named one of the 'Best Places to Work in Healthcare' once again," said founder, president, and CEO David M. Dickson, Jr.. "This award reflects the personal experiences of our valued team members, and it is incredibly close to my heart for its honest and authentic determination. We place the same immense value on ensuring our team members are satisfied and successful as we do our clients."
Final rankings of this year's 150 Top Companies will be announced at Modern Healthcare's National Awards Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee on September 29, 2022.
About TSI Healthcare
TSI Healthcare® begins its 25th year in business this year and is a national leader in the sales and support of customized NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Record software. The company's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of specialty practices through specialty-specific EHR content, top‐ranked service, and award‐winning software. In addition to core products powered by NextGen, TSI Healthcare also offers Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions, Patient Portal, Population Health Management, Cloud Hosting, and more. TSI Healthcare's support and service teams include NextGen Certified Professionals, clinicians, and former practice administrators based in the USA. TSI Healthcare has approximately 125 team members and has provided services to more than 3,000 ambulatory providers nationwide since its inception. For more information, visit http://www.tsihealthcare.com, or call 800‐354‐4205.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare magazine is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. It reports on important healthcare events and trends, as they happen, through a weekly print magazine, websites, e‐newsletters, mobile products, and events. Modern Healthcare magazine is ranked No. 1 in readership among healthcare executives and deemed a "must‐read" by the who's who in healthcare. Learn more at http://www.modernhealthcare.com.
