ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TSRL, Inc., announces the continued development of a transdermal delivery system of zanamivir (Relenza®), an inhalation drug product licensed for the treatment and prevention of influenza A & B. The project builds on an initial Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award of $600,000 to optimize microneedle formulations for painless administration of zanamivir through the skin. TSRL will receive approximately $3,000,000 over three years from a Phase II SBIR grant from the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to drive the program towards clinical evaluation.
Influenza, or "the flu," is caused by RNA viruses. It infects birds and mammals and spreads worldwide during seasonal epidemics that result in up to 500,000 deaths every year. Relenza® is a dry-powder inhalation product that requires twice a day administration. However, this product has not reached its full market potential, as the device is difficult to use, especially for the elderly and young children, and it is contraindicated for patients with pulmonary impairments, who are highly susceptible to the flu.
A transdermal delivery system offer a number of improvements over the inhalation product. Microneedle patches allow for painless administration and can deliver zanamivir over multiple days with a single administration. Furthermore, the application allows large numbers of patients to be reached through simplified dosing, and by providing those with respiratory impairments a novel treatment option.
TSRL's CEO, Dr. Elke Lipka, noted the timeliness of this therapeutic option, "The potential for this microneedle delivery technology to expand the use of zanamivir and provide a novel treatment option for the high-risk flu patient population is critical. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there may be a surge in the number of people in need of protection against additional respiratory infections."
About TSRL, Inc.:
