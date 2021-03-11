PHOENIX, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, a commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC service provider, assures customers that all employees are required to follow the company's COVID-19 safety policy to protect customers and slow the spread of the virus.
Employees are required to wear masks while on the job, wash their hands frequently, and are provided with hand sanitizer. In addition, employees who are feeling unwell are required to let their manager know and stay home until they have recovered and received a negative COVID-19 test result.
"As the world continues to battle this virus," says Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric General Manager Ian Williams, "we understand the importance of keeping the home safe and COVID-free." He continues, "Our employees are trained to perform their duties as quickly and as safely as possible to minimize the risks of exposure to the virus."
Though a vaccine is currently being distributed across the nation, rates of cases and hospitalizations remain high. In light of this, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is not relaxing company safety precautions and its managers are responsible for providing regular training and reminders to employees about the company's COVID-19 safety policy.
Jeremy Prevost, CEO of Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, explains the company is "committed to protecting the health and well-being of employees and customers. We will continue to monitor new developments in the spread of this virus and follow the precautions recommended by our public health officials."
Prevost adds, "At the end of the day, what matters most are the people who support our business: our employees and our customers. Together, we'll get through this and welcome the end of the pandemic."
Customers with questions about the company's COVID-19 safety policy are encouraged to visit: https://tuckerhillaz.com/
About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric: Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is the industry leader in the Phoenix market for light commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. The company's licensed, bonded and insured technicians are available 24/7 and are highly trained, experienced and have passed a background check. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric specializes in residential and commercial maintenance, repairs and installation of all air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical systems. The company is committed to industry leading customer service and provides daily training for both technicians and office staff. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is dedicated to serving seniors with honesty and professionalism.
Media Contact
Charlotte Allen, Big Chief Creative Media, +1 7147942226, charlotte@bigchiefcreative.com
SOURCE Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric