 By WelbeHealth

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WelbeHealth, an innovative healthcare provider delivering integrated, home-based care for frail seniors across California, will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its elderly participants and frontline healthcare workers in Stockton on Tuesday. The team will begin administering the Moderna vaccine at 8 a.m.

Media invited:
Tuesday, January 12th at 8 a.m.  
582 East Harding Way
Stockton, CA 95204

WelbeHealth provides care to seniors in the Modesto and Stockton area as part of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a longstanding Medicare and Medicaid program that offers an alternative to nursing homes. PACE has proven dramatically safer for seniors, with 85-95 percent lower COVID-19 infection and mortality rates compared to nursing homes. The WelbeHealth program is an affiliate of Sutter Health.

At the onset of the pandemic, WelbeHealth rapidly shifted to a fully remote home-based care model. In a matter of days, participants were given internet-connected WelbeLink computer tablets. WelbeLink tablets not only keep participants better protected from COVID-19 by facilitating remote care, they're also a powerful tool in helping seniors to feel connected during this challenging lockdown.

About WelbeHealth At WelbeHealth, we help seniors age at home with wraparound medical care and social services. For more information, please visit welbehealth.com.

