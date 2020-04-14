WATERTOWN, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation announced today it is providing funding to 18 additional nonprofit organizations as part of the $1 million it has committed to support community efforts on behalf of older people affected by the coronavirus. This second wave of funding, totaling $345,000, focuses on housing and equity efforts in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut.
"We continue to hear from many organizations daily about the emerging challenges and priorities facing our communities as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "The agencies receiving this funding are experiencing an unprecedented demand for services. We are proud to support this work."
The organizations include housing providers, those working with people experiencing homelessness and immigrant communities, and several serving as hubs for collaborative regional responses. They include:
Massachusetts
$255,000
• 2Life Communities
$15,000
• Berkshires Tomorrow
$10,000
• Boston Health Care for the Homeless
$50,000
• Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell
$10,000
• Essex County Community Foundation, Essex County
$25,000
• Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center
$20,000
• Greater Worcester Community Foundation, Worcester
$25,000
• Homeowners Rehab Inc.
$20,000
• International Institute of New England
$10,000
• Pine Street Inn
$25,000
• Project Bread
$10,000
• Quincy Asian Resources Inc.
$20,000
• United Way of Greater Fall River, United We Help Greater
$15,000
Rhode Island
$30,000
• House of Hope Community Development Corporation
$20,000
• Saint Elizabeth Community
$10,000
New Hampshire
$25,000
• Tri-County Community Action Program
$25,000
Connecticut
$35,000
• Catholic Charities, Institute for the Hispanic Family
$20,000
• Hispanic Alliance of Connecticut
$15,000
The Foundation also is accelerating payments to current grantees, easing the financial pressure they are facing. These payments will give community organizations an additional $1.5 million to support emerging priorities.
"As the coronavirus spreads throughout our region, it is clear communities of color and organizations serving older people are disproportionately affected," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "Organizations working with those most at risk are a priority for the Foundation. More resources are essential to help all our communities face this public health crisis."
The Foundation continues to offer a two-for-one match to Tufts Health Plan employees and board members who donate to organizations during the pandemic. To date, an additional $55,000 has been contributed to community organizations through this program.
About Tufts Health Plan Foundation
Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $38 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people and will give more than $5 million to community organizations this year. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
About Tufts Health Plan
Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***
To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.
**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020
***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.
CONTACT
Alrie McNiff Daniels
617-301-2715
Alrie_Daniels@tufts-health.com
Kathleen Makela
617-480-9590
Kathleen_Makela@tufts-health.com