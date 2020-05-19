WATERTOWN, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation today announced $170,000 in grants to 10 nonprofit organizations, part of the $1 million it committed to support community efforts addressing coronavirus in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut. In total, 49 organizations on the front lines of the pandemic have received funding.
"The resilience of our communities is inspiring," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "Nonprofits are grappling with a shifting landscape and uncertain timelines, yet they continue to respond to community needs and deliver vital services. We are proud to support such dedicated organizations."
This funding goes to organizations working to improve access to food and respond to inequities in housing and services. It bolsters collaborative regional responses, particularly in communities reporting the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.
Massachusetts
$70,000
- Attleboro YMCA, Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund
$10,000
- Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts,
SouthCoast Emergency Response Fund
$20,000
- HomeStart
$10,000
- United Way of Mass Bay/Merrimack Valley, One Chelsea Fund
$30,000
Rhode Island
$30,000
- Federal Hill House
$20,000
- Progreso Latino
$10,000
New Hampshire
$10,000
- New Hampshire Public Health Association
$10,000
Connecticut
$60,000
- Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness
$20,000
- Foodshare, Inc.
$30,000
- Person-to-Person
$10,000
"This coronavirus pandemic continues to expose the stark health disparities in communities of color," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "Additional support ensures communities have sorely needed resources to respond to current needs and prepare for long-term recovery."
The Foundation continues to offer a two-for-one match to Tufts Health Plan employees and board members who donate to organizations during the pandemic. To date, an additional $195,000 has been contributed to community organizations through this program.
