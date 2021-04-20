SAN MATEO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turing Video, an A.I. security company and provider of the #1 COVID-19 workplace health and safety solution has been certified as compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). HIPAA is the U.S. national standard for health information security and privacy.
This certification adds to Turing Video's already security posture including SOC 1 Type 1 and 2 certification which was a criteria developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to manage customer data based on five "trust service principles."
"Security and compliance is our top priority when it comes to protecting customer data and governance. In the wake of recent data breaches that have plagued other A.I. firms, we want our message to be clear: our SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance are only two components of our extensive security and compliance regime, all of which are demonstrable to new and potential clients," said Alex Lu, Chief Technology Officer at Turing Video.
Turing Video's Turing Cloud was designed specifically to securely handle Patient Health Information (PHI) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) collected from the more than 10,000 thermal temperature scanners (the Turing Shield) delivered to customers across the United States. The HIPAA-Compliant Turing Cloud uses cloud functions, data sharing, and governance models in accordance with best practices for data privacy and security.
Turing Video's #1 Workplace COVID-19 Solution
Turing Video's launch of the Turing Shield in response to the COVID-19 pandemic redefined safe operating procedures for their clients in grocery, government, education, and other front-line industries.
"With hundreds of thousands of thermal temperature scans and CDC screens taken per day for our large customers including Albertsons and Salesforce, we know we need to meet the highest standards of HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance for data privacy and security," Nick Mirizzi, SVP Sales & Channel Alliances for Turing Video.
The current version of the Turing Shield won the A.I. Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group. Turing Video is proud to be recognized for their innovation with this product in addition to their outstanding standards of data privacy and security for the Turing Shield and their suite of business security products and platforms.
Respond Quickly and Uphold Privacy
"Quickly deployed A.I. solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic were critical to keeping American business running safely. While the world waited for testing and vaccines, Turing Video took up the mantle to create a product that would allow front-line and enterprise companies to safely remain open and keep the economy moving forward, while also achieving compliance with Federal health, safety and security standards. It's not enough to be fast, you must also be responsible," commented CTO Alex Lu. "We use that same approach with all of our A.I. security products – while we are nimble and quick to market with best-in-class solutions, we are also very focused on compliance and security for our solutions and our customers' data."
Learn more about Turing Video and their suite of workplace safety and security solutions by visiting their website or call 866.339.4268.
About Turing Video: Turing Video was founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2017. Our team's vision is to utilize AI and robotics to bridge the space between security and technology to advance industries and human capabilities. At our very core, we develop complex, deep-learning machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled IoT (Internet of Things) solutions unlike any other in the world. Our diverse team of engineers and entrepreneurs create an environment rich in ideas, explorations, and solutions.
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, Turing Video, 484-716-3605, gigi@gigipeterkin.com
SOURCE Turing Video