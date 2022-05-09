Turner's Experience and Research Offers Valuable Insights into Planning and Delivery of Healthcare Facilities
NEW YORK , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Healthcare has recognized Turner Construction Company as the top Construction Management Company for healthcare facilities — a distinction Turner has earned for 22 years. In 2021, Turner completed $3.3 billion in healthcare construction projects.
"As we celebrate 120 years of construction innovation this week, it makes it even more special to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as the leading healthcare construction manager," said Randy Keiser, vice president and general manager of Turner's Healthcare group. "Creating world-class healing environments is a serious responsibility that we do not take lightly. We are grateful to our respected clients who continue to put their trust in our people."
"Our teams worked with clients, trade partners, and manufacturing partners to overcome supply chain issues and cost escalation. Engaging in pre-planning efforts on projects allows us to help our clients find ways to meet the requirements when the time does come to build the work efficiently and effectively in the field. This is especially important for renovations. This enabled our clients to focus on what is most important: delivering crucial healthcare services," said Keiser.
"Being the top-ranked firm is a result of the collaboration and teamwork of everyone involved in developing strategies, planning, and delivering our work," said Keiser.
Turner was also recently recognized with a Vista Award by the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) for its work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The award recognizes teamwork and communication in developing innovative healthcare spaces. "The key to delivering the vertical expansion of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital was extensive preconstruction planning involving the construction manager, subcontractors, designers, and users' groups," said Keiser.
