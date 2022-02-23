NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medicare is a federal health-insurance program for seniors aged 65 or more. Some younger adults with disabilities can also claim Medicare benefits before turning 65. Also, anyone with End-Stage Renal Disease or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis of any age (ALS) can claim Medicare coverage. The social insurance scheme, established in 1965, covers senior healthcare expenses through different Medicare parts; Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D.
Most American seniors become eligible for Medicare at the age of 65. And seniors receiving Social Security benefits are automatically registered 90 days before their 65th birthday. They must, however, have lived in the United States for at least 5 years and be US citizens or legal permanent residents.
If you are eligible for Medicare but currently not receiving Social Security retirement benefits, you can register for Medicare Parts A and B through:
- Initial Enrollment Period (IEP)
- Special Enrollment Period (SEP)
- General Enrollment Period (GEP)
As an eligible senior, you have a 7-month timeframe to enroll for Medicare. This begins three months before and ends three months after your 65th birthday. However, BoomersHub researcher advises, "Seniors who are 65 but do not get Social Security retirement benefits should register for Medicare benefits as soon as possible." If you fail to register within the 7-month period before and after you turn 65, there are delay penalties as well. Each Medicare part has different premium penalties that you can check in our Medicare guide.
So, what does Medicare cover? According to the BoomersHub resource guide, eligible seniors can use Medicare for hospital, in-patient and outpatient services, drug plans, and more. Some essential Medicare coverage includes:
- Long-term hospital care cost coverage
- Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) services
- Hospice care
- Outpatient prescription drugs
- Non-custodial long-term senior care
- Mental healthcare services
If you intend to use Medicare for long-term care services, there are certain rules and regulations regarding that. If you meet the specified criteria, you might be eligible to get Medicare coverage for non-custodial Nursing Home, In-Home Care, Memory Care, and Assisted Living services. In addition, if you are a US veteran, you might be able to combine Medicare and veteran benefits. Medicare contributes to the cost of your care, but it does not cover the entire cost. It is understood that you will provide a share of the expense, often known as "cost-sharing," through premium programs.
