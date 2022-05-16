TurningPoint Executive Search celebrates 15 years of successful partnership and placements.
SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2007, after many years in the recruiting industry and entrepreneurship in his DNA, TurningPoint's CEO & Founder, Ken Schmitt, decided it was time to change the standard for recruiting. He envisioned a high-touch, personalized approach to recruiting partnerships and focused his new company on a unique set of values. This foundation sets the standard for the superb recruiting quality that TurningPoint Executive Search is known for today. Virtual from the beginning, the company has not only survived but thrived through many economic challenges. Its approach to executive search effectively supports companies of all sizes and structures, including privately held, venture-backed start-ups, private equity-owned early-stage, and mature, family-owned businesses. A consistent stream of legacy clients and referrals highlights the high-class experience clients receive when partnering with this dynamic team. TurningPoint closed out 2021 with its highest revenue to date.
"I have to thank the organizations we've worked with over the last 15 years," said Schmitt. "I've truly enjoyed partnering and collaborating with them, learning new things from each engagement. The biggest lesson I've learned is to be open to change."
Placing top-tier executives for powerhouse organizations like Kia Motors America, ESET North America, eMolecules, and Frost and Sullivan, demonstrates the depth and breadth of TurningPoint's knowledge, versatility, and extensive network nationally and internationally. Not to be ignored are their nearly 400 placements of the nation's leading sales, marketing, operations, and C-Suite professionals, partnering with national clients across numerous other industries such as manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, professional and financial services, healthcare, Lifesciences, and hospitality.
Schmitt is also the Founder and CEO of the Sales & Marketing Leadership Alliance (SMLA), which he launched in 2011. The SMLA provides best-in-class speakers, peer-2-peer networking, and professional development to the region's leaders.
The TurningPoint team is known for staying true to its core values. To be a good corporate citizen, TurningPoint encourages its employees to volunteer in the communities in which they live and work. The employees give generously of their talent, time, and compassion. For example, Schmitt is an active volunteer for Junior Achievement, mentoring high school students as part of their Entrepreneurial Company Program. Additionally, he serves as an Executive Board Member of San Diego Sports Innovators (SDSI), and HR Café.
Congratulations, TurningPoint Executive Search! Watch Ken's thank you video here! For information about TurningPoint Executive Search, their services, and their unique approach to recruiting visit: turningpointexecsearch.com
Media Contact
Ken Schmitt, TurningPoint Executive Search, 1 7604345401, KenS@turningpointexecsearch.com
SOURCE TurningPoint Executive Search