NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turret Capital Management, a global venture building and investment firm focused on the healthcare industry, has signed a Definitive License Agreement with Or-Genix Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Turret Capital has obtained global co-development rights for a family of breakthrough, topically-acting, proprietary small molecule therapeutics having efficacy across a broad range of indications.
The family of compounds will be housed and developed within Koi Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Turret Capital Management, focused on the global aesthetics & anti-aging marketplace. The first product under development will be in prescription aesthetic dermatology. This agreement affirms Turret's confidence in Or-Genix's disruptive technology that both parties believe represents a paradigm shift in the development of safe and effective topical products in dermatology.
Daniel Chai, M.D., Founder & Managing Partner of Turret Capital, stated, "Our firm strives to develop and market the most compelling and innovative technologies to address large market opportunities in healthcare. We believe the Or-Genix technology is one such platform. The family of therapeutic compounds we will be co-developing directly targets an underlying mechanism related to the phenotype of aging skin."
Yael Schwartz, Ph.D., President and CEO of Or-Genix stated, "We are excited about working with the leadership at Turret Capital and achieving maximum commercial value by advancing our therapeutics up the pipeline to capture a significant global market share. This partnership brings together a broad spectrum of expertise. Our company is committed to innovation in woman's health and dermatology to provide safe and effective products for underserved needs and global markets."
About Turret Capital
Turret Capital is an early stage investment and venture building firm headquartered in New York. The firm seeks disruptive transformations within the global healthcare industry by launching, building and investing in innovative life science companies.
About Or-Genix Therapeutics, Inc.
Or-Genix is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts and is a unique pharmaceutical company focused on developing disruptive, first-in-class, patent protected prescription and non-prescription topically applied products for underserved needs in dermatology and woman's health.