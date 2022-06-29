Tutera Begins Phase 2 in July 2022 -- Phase 1 upgraded 26 resident apartments and first-floor common living spaces with modernized, upscale amenities; Phase 2 will offer private rehabilitation suites, memory care suites and therapy gym
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Village at Mission, an upscale, rental-based senior living community operated by Tutera Senior Living & Health Care at 7105 Mission Road in Prairie Village, Kansas, announces the completion of phase 1 of a $6.5 million renovation. A Grand Opening Ceremony and Open House Tour is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tours are also available by appointment.
Tutera acquired The Village at Mission property in June 2021 and in June 2022, completed phase 1 of a 73,000 square-foot remodel of 26 resident apartments and first-floor common living spaces to meet Tutera's leading-edge brand standards. The residences have been modernized with new lighting, fresh furnishings, cabinetry, flooring, paint, and other upscale finishes. The common living space upgrades comprise an abundance of high-end dining and gathering places for social interaction and entertaining. This includes an elegant main dining area, bistro lounge, fireside lounge, fitness center, multipurpose room, activity/cooking room, and more. New furnishings complete the bright and airy, inviting spaces.
"Since 1983, Tutera has worked to set the standard for upscale senior living in greater Kansas City and beyond," said Joe Tutera, CEO of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "With the remodel, we are reinvesting in our community to not only benefit our valued residents but to also continue Tutera's leadership in delivering the highest-quality lifestyle in a competitive market."
During phase 2 of the remodel of The Village at Mission, Tutera will add 2,500 square feet for a state-of-the-art therapy gym, as well as 18,000 square feet for 20 newly constructed private rehabilitation suites on the first floor and 14 memory care suites on the second floor. With the addition, the community will encompass 93,563 square feet offering a continuum of care with assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation, and extended stay – all on one campus. Phase 2 work is expected to be complete in 2023.
"Family is at the heart of everything we do," added Tutera. "The renovation of The Village at Mission reflects our commitment to ensuring the happiness and wellness of our cherished residents and peace of mind for their families."
Country club-style amenities and services make The Village at Mission a sophisticated, yet comfortable community and include:
- Restaurant-style dining
- Healthy and satisfying menu options from in-house chefs, three times a day
- Lounges for entertaining, cards, and other social activities
- High-end beauty salon/barber
- Fitness and therapy gym with HUR strength, balance and fitness equipment for active aging
- Gracious accommodations with a variety of floor plans
- Beautifully landscaped grounds
- Wi-Fi throughout the community
- Complete interior and exterior maintenance of apartment homes
- Independent heating/air conditioning controls
- Weekly maid and linen services; daily trash removal
- Transportation services and scheduled group trips
- Trained staff available 24 hours a day
- Fully monitored emergency call system in bedrooms and bathrooms
- 24-hour security
Unlike other senior communities that require a buy-in or large upfront payment, The Village at Mission is a rental-based community for discerning seniors who want more choice and flexibility.
The Village at Mission is the proud winner of two five-star ratings from U.S. News & World Report in their listings of the Top Nursing Homes in Kansas. U.S. News & World Report rates nearly 16,000 senior living communities across the United States – 324 of which are located in Kansas. Only 25 of the 324 Kansas communities have received a five-star rating.
Tutera tapped its 35+ years of award-winning senior living expertise to bring the services and amenities most valued by residents, their families, and staff to The Village at Mission. Leading the renovation efforts are Nearing Staats Prelogar & Jones (NSPJ) Architects (Prairie Village, Kansas) and Marian Tutera Design (Kansas City, Missouri).
About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care
Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is a locally owned, diversified post-acute senior health care provider operating 75 senior living communities in nine states throughout the country. As one of the nation's premier senior care providers, Tutera Senior Living & Health Care offers its residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, and memory care. In 1983, Dominic F. Tutera, M.D., founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, respect, hospitality, and positivity. Tutera Senior Living & Health Care still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and health care experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. For more information, visit http://www.Tutera.com.
###
Media Contact
Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913-660-0548, eboudreau@belapr.com
SOURCE BELA Communications