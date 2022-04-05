New Infusion Center Offers Comprehensive Infusion Services
MURFREESBORO, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces the opening of a new infusion center serving the city of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and community south of Davidson County.
"We are so pleased to offer patients in Spring Hill and surrounding communities the option to have an infusion done in a comfortable and convenient location for complex medication regimes that can't be administered at home," says Shane Reeves, chief executive officer at TwelveStone. "Nashville has grown significantly in the past few years and getting into the city can be a challenge for those living with a chronic medical condition."
The outpatient infusion suites allow TwelveStone to administer a broader array of medications with medical oversight. Also, the first infusion therapy dose of any medication is required to be managed in an outpatient setting so the procedure can be closely monitored by medical professionals.
Brook Daniels, a nurse practitioner, is the team lead at the center which joins a growing network that also includes locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Mt. Juliet and the company's headquarters in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, as well as Canton Georgia and Roanoke Virginia.
The new location is located at the 840 and Columbia Pike exit, at 150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Suite H, Spring Hill, TN 37174. A ribbon cutting has been planned for Thursday, April 7th from 11:30 to 1:00 PM including local members of the Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to tour the facility at that time.
TwelveStone Infusion Centers are designed to offer private suits in a peaceful and comforting environment while still providing all the benefits of a medically supervised, safe clinical environment. Entertainment such as TV and free wi-fi services are available. Infusion therapy appointments are available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
"We have already received positive feedback from patients at the Spring Hill location," shared Daniels. "We are pleased to serve the greater Spring Hill community and the local referring specialists."
For more information visit: https://www.12stonehealth.com/infusion-center/spring-hill-tn
ABOUT TWELVESTONE HEALTH PARTNERS
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Cecconi, Punching Nun Group, +1 (615) 473-7536, Amanda.Cecconi@12stonehealth.com
SOURCE TwelveStone Health Partners