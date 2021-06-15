MURFREESBORO, Tenn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive medication services for patients with chronic conditions, announced today that David Bartholomew, executive chairman at Shearwater Health, will join TwelveStone's board of directors effective immediately.
As a healthcare industry veteran with a proven track record of scaling healthcare organizations, David Bartholomew brings deep experience with payers, health systems, healthcare staffing and strategy. In addition to his ties to finance and private equity, for more than 25 years, he served as president and chief executive officer at Shearwater Health and was inducted into the American Staffing Association (ASA) Leadership Hall of Fame in 2019. He founded Nashville based Staffmark in 1991 and grew it from a startup to more than 400 locations. Bartholomew has served on several boards including Fourth Capital, Provider Trust, and Staff Management.
"The addition of David to our board is a notable milestone for TwelveStone," said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer. "His industry acumen and extensive first-hand knowledge in building a multi-site business will be invaluable as we expand across the southeast."
"Although I'm not a pharmacy expert, I bring a lot of knowledge to the organization through my work with PE firms focused on healthcare and growth-oriented companies," said David Bartholomew. "I was introduced to Shane through Claritas, and I am so impressed with the passion he has for the business. He loves the employees, the mission and the fact that they help people every day, his enthusiasm is just infectious. The infusion center business is a tremendous growth opportunity for a specialty pharmacy and I look forward to being part of the organization."
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain, and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx, were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners, intending to continue to pursue the highest professional, business, and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information, visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Cecconi, TwelveStone Health Partners, +1 615-473-7536, amanda.cecconi@12stonehealth.com
SOURCE TwelveStone Health Partners