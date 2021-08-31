MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, welcomes the local Canton, Georgia business and healthcare community to its upcoming open house on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 3:00 PM EDT. The free event will take place at 125 Oakside Ct, Suite 201, Canton, GA 30114. The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be provided.
TwelveStone is celebrating the opening of its new, spa-like infusion center in Canton. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony in cooperation with the Canton Chamber of Commerce. During the open house, the infusion center will offer tours of the facility, and staff will explain how the team offers a patient-centric process focused on helping patients with chronic condition management.
"We are excited to expand our footprint in Canton as this infusion center joins our existing infusion centers across Tennessee in Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, and Knoxville," said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer of TwelveStone. "The TwelveStone Infusion Center makes infusion treatment less stressful and easier to access for those in Georgia."
Patients receive care in private treatment rooms, and benefit from certified and caring clinicians who support patients and loved ones. Free Wi-Fi, snacks, and drinks are offered to patients and caregivers which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention.
Learn more about the TwelveStone Canton Infusion Center at https://www.12stonehealth.com/infusion-center/canton/.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Cecconi, TwelveStone Health Partners, +1 615.473.7536, amanda.cecconi@12stonehealth.com
SOURCE TwelveStone Health Partners