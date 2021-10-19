MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive care medication services, today announced that it has been named a 2020 Top 10 Overall Performer in URAC's Leaders in Performance Measurement Recognition Awards.
Through the introduction of the Leaders in Performance Measurement program, URAC is recognizing the commitment of URAC-accredited organizations who are promoting trust in the quality of care delivered through performance measurement activities. URAC's awards program recognizes accredited organizations in two categories: Top Performer and Pioneer. Top Performer recognition, which Twelve Stone achieved, honors organizations with high performance in measures submitted to the Specialty Pharmacy and Mail Service Pharmacy programs. Measurement-based care is a critical requirement in healthcare delivery and pharmacy services.
"I'm so proud of our amazing pharmacy team at TwelveStone," said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer at Twelve Stone. "The care and concern they pour into every medication they prepare is evident when an industry leader like URAC acknowledges their excellence."
"We are honored to be recognized by URAC for excellence in terms of measurement-based care delivery," said Lee Golden, chief pharmacy officer at TwelveStone. "Out of 490 URAC accredited specialty pharmacies nationwide, to be named a Top 10 Performer is truly humbling."
URAC's Quality, Research and Measurement team reviewed the 2019 measurement results for all URAC-accredited organizations and identified TwelveStone Health Partners, accredited in the Specialty Pharmacy program, as a Top 10 Overall Performer. This award applies to data submitted in 2020 (collected during January 1 – December 31, 2019). URAC relies on a multidisciplinary advisory group to guide standards development, establish benchmarks and inform revisions. This group includes payers, physicians, hospitals, our Board of Directors, URAC's Standards Committees and other industry experts. The standards are then circulated for public comment and beta-tested before their release. This broad, inclusive process assures that URAC's standards promote industry best practices.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.
About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.
