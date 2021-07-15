MURFREESBORO, Tenn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication management, announced today that it was named the winner of the 2021 Tennessean Top Workplaces Award.
In partnership with Top Workplaces, The Tennessean has recognized 96 companies and organizations in Middle Tennessee as Top Workplaces in 2021 based on feedback captured from employee engagement surveys and evaluations, measuring different culture drivers. Questions in the scientific survey allow employees to rate their workplace culture and give feedback about what makes TwelveStone unique.
"This award is really heartwarming for the team at TwelveStone," said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer at TwelveStone. "It validates our mission and the fact that the excellent service we deliver translates into recognition of all the wonderful employees behind the scenes who do an exceptional job of caring for our patients."
TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health, offering a higher level of service to patients with chronic conditions including a headquarters location in Murfreesboro and infusion centers in Murfreesboro TN, Canton GA, Chattanooga TN, Knoxville TN, and Mt. Juliet TN.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Cecconi, TwelveStone Health Partners, +1 615.473.7536, amanda.cecconi@12stonehealth.com
SOURCE TwelveStone Health Partners