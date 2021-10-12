MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, today announced that it has received $12M in funding from Siena Healthcare Finance. The investment will be used to expand the company's footprint of infusion center locations serving specialty practices and patients in markets across Tennessee and the Southeast.
"The success of our hub and spoke model, anchored by our infusion centers and the tremendously positive patient feedback has motivated the expansion to new markets caring for patients with chronic, complex and rare disease," said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. "Siena Healthcare is a tremendous partner, and we are grateful for capital infusion that will support our expansion."
"We are excited to support our newest client's working capital needs and provide a more flexible financing structure with greater borrowing availability to support their continued growth," said Jennifer Sheasgreen, Siena Healthcare Finance president.
TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health, offering a higher level of service to patients with chronic conditions including a headquarters location in Murfreesboro and infusion centers in Murfreesboro, TN, Canton, GA, Chattanooga, TN, Knoxville, TN, and Mt. Juliet, TN. A new location in Spring Hill, TN is scheduled to open within the next month.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.
About Siena Healthcare Finance
Siena Healthcare Finance, a specialized division of Siena Lending Group, is dedicated solely to serving companies within the healthcare sector, providing for loans from $4 - $30 million. Siena Lending Group is a leading asset-based lender providing financing solutions up to $100 million to clients across sectors, ranging from small, privately held middle-market companies to publicly traded industry leaders. In addition to working directly with corporate clients, Siena has earned a reputation as a trusted financing partner to private equity firms and other financial sponsors. Since 2012, Siena has consistently found creative ways to provide borrowers with maximum flexibility and liquidity. With deep lending experience and expertise in complex situations, clients know Siena brings the patience and perspective to help them work through challenges and achieve their long-term visions. Siena Healthcare Finance, a specialized division of Siena, is dedicated exclusively to serving companies within the healthcare sector. Siena is a portfolio company of Business Development Corporation of America, an affiliate of Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. ("BSP"). BSP, a leading credit-focused alternative asset management firm, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.sienalending.com or http://www.sienahealthcarefinance.com or contact a Siena team member.
Amanda Cecconi, TwelveStone Health Partners, +1 615.473.7536, amanda.cecconi@12stonehealth.com
