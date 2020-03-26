Today's "Rosie the Riveter" – those recalled healthcare professionals, volunteers and repurposed manufacturing workers – can be "trained up" rapidly with TWI teaching methods.
SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Within Industry, commonly referred to as TWI, has been put on the front lines by healthcare institutions, government and manufacturing firms as a way to battle the onslaught of COVID-19 and the strain it puts on people who must safely test and treat a burgeoning patient population, or who must shift the skills they use daily in manufacturing one type of product, to making medical materials and equipment. TWI training was used widely in the U.S.A. during WWII.
Today, as the healthcare and manufacturing communities search for answers to the shortage of people and materials, the TWI Institute's TWI training represents a solution for rapid skills building in critically important jobs and preventing the spread of infections – by healthcare workers and to them. This is especially important in filling treatment and care positions in temporary facilities like hotels, convention centers and college dorms.
TWI originated in the United States early in World War II. Because the war effort required so much manpower in the European and Pacific theaters, the people who replaced workers in the manufacturing plants, including women who had never worked in factories or shipyards before, not only needed job training, but also a different approach to work in order to produce the amount of materials needed by the armed services. Statistical evidence proved that TWI achieved remarkable results.
"TWI is proving its effectiveness as a teaching system that makes learning jobs and procedures engaging, memorable and fast. The training model focuses not only on the "what" of a task and "how", but also the "why". It is this latter aspect that really drives home the value and benefit to the learner and, of course, to the workplace.", said Scott Curtis, president and CEO of the TWI Institute.
The TWI Institute is the global leader in TWI teaching and training programs. Clients of TWI Institute include Baptist Memorial Hospital, Veterans Hospital of Detroit, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Coca-Cola, LEGO, and Merck, among many others. More information on TWI Institute can be obtained at: www.twi-institute.com .
