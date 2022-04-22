Late Wednesday night, two children from Ukraine who were severely burned arrived in Boston to receive highly specialized surgeries and treatment at Shriners Children's pediatric burn center.
Shriners Children's Boston, one of four of the system's burn care facilities for children, is the only verified pediatric burn center in New England.
The children were transported by air ambulance, and arrived in Boston late on Wednesday, April 20. One parent is accompanying each child. Shriners Children's is not able to share additional information regarding the children or their medical conditions at this time (information is provided below on a planned media availability).
"Due to the current state of affairs in Ukraine, the country's medical infrastructure is understandably challenged," said John McCabe, executive vice president of the Shriners Children's healthcare system. "We are uniquely positioned to help these children from Ukraine, because our physicians, nurses and therapists have extensive experience in providing care for children who suffer life-threatening burn injuries, including in natural disaster or other urgent situations. Our team members are using the most current research–based treatments in pediatric burn care."
The burn service team at Shriners Children's Boston, directed by Robert L. Sheridan M.D., provides multidisciplinary care in all aspects of burn care, which includes surgery, treatment, rehabilitation and psychological support.
Shriners Children's has a long history of providing urgent and long-standing consistent care to the children of Ukraine, thanks to relationships with trusted humanitarian and government organizations. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, D.C. and the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York, along with the U.S. Departments of State and Homeland Security, were integral to our efforts to help the children. The Shriners Children's healthcare system has provided medical help to Ukrainian children dating as far back as the 1990s for children affected by the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.
"Shriners Children's stands ready to care for more children from the region who can benefit from our specialized care," said Jerry Gantt, chairman of the system's board of trustees. "In the last decade we have established medical "go teams" from our hospitals to be available any time there is a disaster or need for emergency care for children.
"Shriners Children's care is sought out throughout the world for complex pediatric burns cases because our physicians and care teams have contributed to most of the significant advancements in acute and reconstructive pediatric burn care. We provide comprehensive multidisciplinary care to children with burn injuries and cutaneous conditions anywhere in the world."
As we learn more about the children and have permissions to share their information, Shriners Children's will provide updates to the public.
Officials have scheduled an initial media availability on Friday, April 22.
- 11 a.m. (EDT) Friday April 22
- Shriners Children's Boston, 51 Blossom Street in Boston, MA
- Auditorium, First Floor
- Masks are required
