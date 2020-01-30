DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience.
Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and challenges. This introductory course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.
A regulatory overview will be given by an expert in the field to ensure that all participants are fully aware of the requirements. The programme will then address the choice of packaging and discuss compatibility, ICH testing, extractables, and leachables. There will be detailed coverage of the role of packaging in new product development, together with the main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available.
Sessions on trade and transit requirements, environment, artwork, and more specific areas such as child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging will complete the course and ensure that all delegates leave with a comprehensive understanding of all key aspects of this topic.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain a useful insight into packaging component and material selection
- Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems
- Appreciate pack testing and evaluation
- Better understand packaging component specifications
- Hear about printing processes and controls
- Acquire knowledge on artwork generation and control
- Ensure that you comply with the regulatory requirements
- Learn about transit packaging
- Consider trade/supply chain requirements
Agenda
Programme Day One
The role of packaging
Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging
Regulatory overview
- Agencies, guidelines, and legislation
- Dossier requirements
- International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)
- Common Technical Document (CTD)
- Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)
Regulatory overview (continued)
- Differences between submissions in the EU and USA
- Barcoding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR
- Counterfeiting and product security
- Drug Quality and Security Act
- Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)
Choice of pharmaceutical packaging
- Compatibility and ICH testing
- Testing and evaluation
- Extractables and leachables
Programme Day Two
New product development (NPD) process and the role of packaging
Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials
- Primary - key properties - glass, plastics, metals, blisters, laminates, tubes, aerosols, closures
- Secondary - pharmaceutical labelling - labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons
- Manufacture, benefits, potential Issues, testing
Trade/transit requirements
Specifications
Environment
Artwork requirements
Some special requirements for packaging
- Medical devices - (briefly) - Categories, CE marking requirements
- Child-resistant closures
- Tamper evidence
- Readability
- Braille
- Patient compliance
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69qo10
