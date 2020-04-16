NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to Dr. Bingjing Roberts's full engagement, the Coalition of Asian-American IPA (CAIPA) accepted 7,000 N95 masks donated by Fosun founders Mr. Liang Xinjun and Mr. Wang Qunbin, to support CAIPA's COVID-19 relief work. CAIPA board member Mrs. Roberts and other volunteers accepted the donation in kind and sent the materials to the hospital in New York City.
The N95 masks play a critical and potentially life-saving role for hospitals and first responders who are contending with the pandemic. In addition to the Fosun Foundation, CAIPA has been gathering monetary and protective supply donations to support ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts across the metro New York City area since early March. CAIPA represents more than 1,000 physician and applied healthcare professionals in the five boroughs of New York City.
"We are deeply moved and grateful for the Fosun's donation at this critical time when so many medical professionals are in desperate need of these supplies," said George C.K. Liu, MD, PhD, President & CEO of CAIPA. "The funds raised and supplies donated will further support the brave doctors, nurses and other critical healthcare professionals at local hospitals on the front line of defense, with the necessary protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19."
The Fosun Foundation's donation of masks, as well as other protective supply gear, have been donated to over 20 partner hospitals, including NY Presbyterian - Queens, NY Presbyterian - Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone – Brooklyn, NYU Langone - Queens, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, Northwell Health System, Stony Brook Medicine, Winthrop Hospital, Flushing Hospital Emergency Department, Interfaith Medical Center, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, and Elmhurst Hospital, to ease the needs of frontline healthcare professionals caring for COVID-19 patients across New York.
The other supplies that have been donated to hospitals in CAIPA's relief efforts include: gloves, goggles, hand sanitizers, isolation protective gowns, masks with shields, shoe covers, and surgical masks.
Formed in early February, the "CAIPA Task Force on COVID-19" initially focused on relief efforts in Wuhan. Later, the group shifted attention to the surge of cases in New York City in efforts to support local hospitals, providers and allied healthcare professionals on the front lines of the pandemic.
HOW TO DONATE:
Personal protective equipment, contact Lisha Xiang at lxiang@caipa.net
Monetary donations can be made via:
GoFundMe: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/caipa-covid-19-relief-efforts
PayPal at acct@caipa.net
By check made payable to CAIPA Foundation, Inc. Checks should be mailed to:
CAIPA Foundation, Inc.
202 Canal Street, Suite 500
New York, NY 10013
For additional information on the CAIPA Task Force on COVID-19, please visit www.caipa.net
About CAIPA
CAIPA (Coalition of Asian-American IPA) is one of the most successful independent practice associations in Greater New York with over 1,000 physicians and allied health professionals, covering over 70 specialties. Our provider network currently provides medical services and care to about a half million patient population in the Asian community. At CAIPA, our mission has always been to unite the top health professionals to deliver culturally sensitive and quality care, utilizing the most cost-effective approaches.