RICHMOND, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is proud to announce that Erika Johnston-MacAnanny, M.D., and Anish A. Shah, M.D., M.H.S., have been named Richmond Magazine's 2021 Top Docs for Infertility. As leaders in reproductive medicine, SGF Richmond physicians are committed to providing exceptional fertility care at a practice that remains at the forefront of cutting-edge reproductive technology.
The 2021 Top Docs list is compiled by best-in-care nominations in 92 health specialty categories and voted on by 1,302 doctors and nurse practitioners.
Get to Know Dr. Erika Johnston-MacAnanny
Dr. Johnston joined SGF in 2018, and now serves as Medical Director of SGF Richmond. She currently sees patients at both SGF Richmond locations, Richmond - Stony Point and Henrico Doctors' - Forest, where she specializes in IVF, surgical procedures to help treat infertility, and endometriosis to name a few.
"Richmond is not short of highly-esteemed medical care, so being featured among exceptional physicians on Richmond Magazine's Top Docs list is a great honor," reflects Dr. Johnston. "Fertility treatment can be stressful and overwhelming, but I'm here to celebrate all successes, big or small, as we work toward fulfilling an individual or couple's dreams of parenthood."
A patient of Dr. Johnston's shared, "Dr. Johnston is the best. She is not only knowledgeable but also a warm, caring person with good communication skills. We enjoyed and trusted her so much after the birth of our first son that we decided that even after moving to the west coast it was worth flying across the country to be cared for by her again. We are now pregnant with our second baby. There was just no provider that we could imagine trusting more."
Get to Know Dr. Anish Shah
Since joining SGF Richmond in 2013, Dr. Shah has been honored as a Richmond Magazine Top Doc for Infertility every year since. Dr. Shah currently sees patients at Richmond - Stony Point and Henrico Doctors' - Forest, where he specializes in IVF, reproductive genetic care, and advanced operative hysteroscopy.
"The entire team at SGF has a shared focus: helping people achieve their dream of parenthood in an emotionally, clinically, and financially accessible way," shares Dr. Shah. "Nothing in life can be done well unless a team is behind you. SGF is that team."
"Dr. Shah and the SGF staff became a very special part of my life," expressed a recent patient. "They were there for me through every step of my journey...My dream finally came true (X2) with the help of Dr. Shah and his staff. The happiness I now feel far surpasses any pain or struggle I had to endure...Know that you are in the best hands and hearts possible to help you make your dreams come true."
Receive Fertility Treatment and Care with SGF Richmond
SGF Richmond, the largest fertility center in the Richmond metro area, provides a full range of diagnostic and treatment options to help individuals and couples achieve their family-building goals, including:
- fertility testing for males and females,
- low-tech fertility treatment options,
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo treatment,
- genetic screening and testing,
- IVF to lower risk for inherited genetic disease,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ family building.
SGF Richmond offers innovative financial programs, including the Shared Risk 100% Refund Program. This exclusive program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to six fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and any subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family building options.
Other popular programs that make treatment at SGF Richmond more affordable include:
- Shared Help Discount Program: an income-based program that offers a discount on most treatments and procedures provided by SGF Richmond.
- Military Discount Program: offers active U.S. military and reservists a discount off qualifying self-pay rates.
- Shared Donor Egg Program: patients enrolled in this program have the option to reduce the cost, while not reducing the likelihood of success, of donor egg treatment.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
