LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Gardens of Long Beach and Windsor Country Drive Care Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers located in Long Beach and Fremont, California, respectively, were recognized by the Health Services Advisory Group (HSAG), the Medicare Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) for Arizona and California, for achieving higher than average COVID vaccination rates among their staff.
Earlier this year, HSAG launched the Full Speed Ahead! program to assist skilled nursing facilities with improving COVID-19 vaccination rates among residents and staff. Care centers can access tools and resources on the HSAG COVID-19 vaccine webpage, view HSAG's on-demand virtual education sessions, and receive direct assistance from HSAG Quality Improvement Specialists. Skilled nursing facilities that achieve high vaccination rates are recognized through the HSAG recognition program.
Windsor Country Drive exceeded a 75% staff COVID-19 vaccination rate for four consecutive weeks during the third quarter of 2021. Windsor Gardens of Long Beach also exceeded a 75% staff COVID-19 vaccination rate for the same period, and a 90% resident vaccination rate during the same time period.
"HSAG recognizes the tremendous effort taken to increase COVID-19 vaccinations," says Simi Williams, Quality Improvement Specialist, Health Services Advisory Group. "Thank you for being a leader in this important effort to protect staff members, residents, and communities."
"I am extremely humbled to represent Windsor Country Drive and to be part of a team that has taken the management of the COVID-19 epidemic in the most positive way," says Dolly Bindra, Administrator at Windsor Country Drive Care Center. "Everyone at Windsor is committed to provide the best care possible to our residents. It is a true honor to be part of the team Country Drive!"
"We are honored to receive this recognition from Health Services Advisory Group (HSAG)," says Rodolfo "Jun" Cosme, Administrator at Windsor Long Beach. "This recognition will simply validate Windsor Gardens Care Center of Long Beach commitment to provide the quality of care for our residents and a safe environment for all."
About Windsor:
Located throughout California and Arizona, Windsor skilled nursing, rehabilitation assisted living centers provide advanced clinical programs in a warm and compassionate environment. From state-of-the-art therapies to preventative interventions for common medical conditions, Windsor delivers consistent clinical expertise that minimizes hospital readmissions and promotes speedy recovery and discharge. For more information, call 310-854-8424.
