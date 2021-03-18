LOS ANGELES, Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Post-Acute Center of Arvin, in Arvin, California and Maryland Gardens Care Center, in Phoenix, Arizona announced today that they are the recipients of Pinnacle Quality Insight's 2021 Customer Experience Award.
Pinnacle Quality Insight conducts thousands of monthly phone surveys to establish a comprehensive review of their clients and gauge resident satisfaction. Every year, Pinnacle awards clients who have excelled at providing a superior customer experience for their patients and residents. Out of 2,700 care providers and 150,000 customer interviews conducted each year, only those scoring in the top 15% across a 12-month average receive the award.
Clients who achieve a Customer Experience Award must score well in at least one of the following categories: Overall, satisfaction, Nursing Care, Dining Service, Quality of Food, Cleanliness, Individual Needs, Laundry Service, Communication from Facility, Response to Problems, Treatment/Dignity, Recommend Facility to Others, Recreational Activities, Professional Therapy Services, Admission Process, Overall Safety, Overall Customer Experience
"Windsor has always placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met," says Amber Eklund, Regional Director of Operations for Southern California and Arizona. "Throughout last year, a sampling of our residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews. I am thrilled two of our care centers received Pinnacle's 2021 Customer Experience Award and I feel privileged to work with such amazing health care workers."
About Pinnacle Quality Insight
A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 24 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.
About Windsor
Windsor Post-Acute Center of Arvin and Maryland Gardens Care Center are associated with Windsor care centers. Windsor provides advanced clinical programs in a warm and compassionate environment. From state-of-the-art therapies and preventative interventions for common medical conditions, to customized, patient-specific care plans, Windsor delivers consistent clinical expertise that minimizes hospital readmissions and promotes speedy recovery and discharge. Windsor employs professionals that provide nursing, therapeutic, sub-acute and rehabilitation care to over 4,000 patients daily in California and Arizona. For more information, please contact 310-854-8424.
