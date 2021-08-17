PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor care centers, providers of skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and assisted living communities throughout California and Arizona, announced today that two of their Arizona-based caregivers received leadership awards from the Arizona Health Care Association ("AHCA").
AHCA is Arizona's largest professional long-term care association and advocacy organization, representing skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities. AHCA member facilities care for more than 18,000 of Arizona's elderly citizens.
The AHCA Awards are an opportunity for healthcare centers to honor individuals who are the best-in-class and demonstrate commitment to quality care in serving residents, their families, and staff. Winners are chosen by a panel of independent judges named by the AHCA and are not affiliated with any AHCA member.
Two Windsor employees received awards:
- John Horton, Respiratory Director at Palm Valley Healthcare won the Executive Leadership Program Award and a $1500 AHCA educational scholarship towards furthering his medical degree; and
- Nancy Moore, Medical Technician at Austin House Assisted Living received the Caregiver of the Year Award.
"I could not be prouder of the work that these team members provide daily to the population we serve," says Sheila Brumfield, Windsor's Arizona Behavioral Clinical Liaison. "They are true leaders of our communities, and we are privileged to have them as members of our care centers and teams."
