FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwoWayMed (TWM), the cloud-based healthcare services marketplace for the un-insured and under-insured announced today a partnership with Rockfleet Financial Services, Inc. and its new platform CapRaize(sm) (https://capraize.com) to heighten investor awareness of its initial capital activities.
"TwoWayMed is excited to partner with Rockfleet and work with its sales force as we seek our first-round funding," said TwoWayMed Founder and CEO Scott Frybarger. "We look forward to rolling out the business model in the tri-county area of South Florida once funding is in place."
"Rockfleet is thrilled to be able to provide a platform to assist entrepreneurs like Scott get the funding they need to realize their vision as well as to give potential investors the ability to have access to innovative companies like TwoWayMed," said John Swift, Managing Director and Group Head of Private Capital and Wealth Management Groups at Rockfleet.
TwoWayMed's experienced leadership team includes entrepreneur Scott Frybarger, Fort Lauderdale attorney Garry Johnson who will serve as COO and Marc Schoenfeld, a former American Express Executive who will serve as CFO.
Additionally, the company has retained Paton Marketing for digital marketing services and has built a proprietary online marketplace.
TwoWayMed tested the market assumptions through a pilot project engaging doctors and members in Tampa, Florida and received tremendous support for the concept which will fill availability in Doctors' schedules and generate cash payments from the under and uninsured patients that allow Doctors to "pay it forward" in their respective communities.
About TwoWayMed:
TwoWayMed is a cloud based, healthcare services marketplace for the under- and un-insured connecting those in need of healthcare services with participating healthcare providers. TwoWayMed understands millions of people are forced to go without healthcare because of high monthly costs, so we created an online bridge connecting those in need with affordable access to medical providers. Our platform features a pay-as-you-go cash plan at reduced rates. For more information visit https://www.twowaymed.com.
About Rockfleet:
Founded in 2008, Rockfleet is a recognized leader in financial services. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to bring and execute the best choices for its clients. For more information about Rockfleet, visit https://rockfleetfinancial.com.
##
Media Contact
Stan Smith, Paton Marketing, +1 954-614-5005, stan@patonmarketing.com
John Swift, Rockfleet Financial, (212) 257-2205, john.swift@rockfleetfinancial.com
SOURCE Rockfleet Financial