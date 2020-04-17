NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An international team of medical and scientific experts, as well as the President of the Transport Workers Union of America, today called on U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to require masks for all passengers and workers using the airline, public transit, and passenger rail systems in the United States.
Medical experts from four continents agree: universal use of masks will save lives. The medical and scientific team, widely respected in their fields of expertise, is led by Jeremy Howard and Dr. Anne W. Rimoin.
The TWU represents more than 151,000 members across the airline, railroad, and transit, universities, utilities and services sectors, including 26,000 flight attendants. Ninety-five percent of the TWU's members have been deemed essential workers during this pandemic crisis.
The science is clear: people with Covid-19 are most infectious in the early part of the malady. During that time, many of them have no or few symptoms So they fly on aircraft, ride the subway or bus, or take passenger rail - all the while unwittingly spreading this devastating virus. As a result, passengers and workers are at very high risk of contracting this dangerous illness. It should be a no-brainer. The U.S. must require every person using any passenger transportation system to wear a mask.
"Every day, TWU members are putting their lives on the line when they go to work, serving as the circulatory system for other essential workers during this unprecedented crisis. Thousands of lives are at stake if we don't enforce this simple measure," said TWU International President John Samuelsen. "Transport workers and passengers are dying at horrific rates. The US Department of Transportation must act now. Lives are in the balance."
Click here to read the joint letter the TWU sent to Secretary Chao with over a dozen medical and scientific experts.
