LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tyler Pittenger is pleased to announce his new family-friendly and senior-focused professional house care company – TruBlue Total House Care of Lakewood.
Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, individual services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, cleaning services, yard work, seasonal services and minor home renovations. TruBlue also works with homeowners, realtors and rental property owners who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained as well as business clients.
"We all have a punch list of home maintenance projects and, no matter how much you get done, there always seems to be more to do. There are a lot of active families in our community and, especially if your children play sports, you do a lot of traveling on the weekends. Between work, school, sports, traveling and just wanting to spend time together, finding the time to take care of house projects gets tough. If you're valuing your time, it's easy to see how TruBlue can make a difference. We can come in, knock out those punch list items and let you get back to doing the things you enjoy," Pittenger said.
TruBlue also offers a suite of family-friendly and senior-focused services, including the ability to do Senior Home Safety Assessments, make age-friendly renovations and offer House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.
"I'm especially excited about working with seniors and helping them enjoy their homes for as long as possible. I grew up in rural northeast Montana and, like many small towns, our seniors were always at the center of our lives. Having spent time with a lot of older people, I have a huge respect for their journeys and I understand the challenges they face. My grandmother will be 90 and, while she's still active and spry, I know TruBlue could make a difference for her, both in the regular maintenance of her home and with taking on projects to make it safer and more liveable along the way," Pittenger said.
Before TruBlue, Pittenger spent 16 years working in the oil and gas industry in sales, marketing, operations and engineering. He then spent a few years working with startup companies, but 2020 brought much of that work to a halt. He had been looking into franchising for a while, but nothing spoke to him until TruBlue.
"I have a passion for construction, home improvement and giving back – I've done quite a bit of volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. At TruBlue, we want to help people love their homes and get their weekends back with our one-call-does-it all handyman, cleaning and house care management services. We are a locally owned and operated company with the support and systems of a national company," Pittenger said.
TruBlue of Lakewood is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more about TruBlue, call 720-728-0776, email TylerP@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit http://www.TruBlueHouseCare.com/Lakewood.
