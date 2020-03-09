NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care, the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for on-demand, remote medical examinations, today announced that it has been named by FierceMedTech as one of 2019's Fierce 15, designating it as one of the most promising private medtech companies in the industry.
Tyto Care's TytoHome is a handheld examination device that examines the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature. The solution enables users to perform comprehensive medical exams anytime, anywhere and send the captured exam data to a healthcare provider for on-demand diagnosis of acute care situations. Tyto Care works with over 60 health systems globally and has partnered with numerous telehealth companies, large private practices, and employers. TytoHome is also available in Best Buy stores nationwide and on BestBuy.com.
"We are honored to be recognized by FierceMedTech as a medical technology leader," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of Tyto Care. "This recognition signifies the ground-breaking impact we are having on the day-to-day lives of patients and physicians by bringing convenience and accessibility to the healthcare experience without sacrificing any quality. We are excited to continue to deliver the best virtual care experience to patients around the world."
The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce"—championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is FierceMedTech's 8th annual Fierce 15 selection. This year's full list can be viewed here.
"One of the true joys of covering this field is being able to talk with the people driving the next great medical advancements—technologies that may not just change a patient or parent's life, but also the day-to-day work of clinicians, surgeons, researchers and developers themselves," said Conor Hale, associate editor of FierceMedTech. "Potential breakthroughs such as these can ripple into new therapies, procedures and interventions, and ultimately more ways to heal more people."
An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 90,000 medtech industry professionals, FierceMedTech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year FierceMedTech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and competitive market position.
About Tyto Care
Tyto Care is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. The company seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions.
Tyto Care's solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients using the device at home. The platform also allows for simple integration with electronic health records systems, third party exam tools, and other telehealth platforms. To watch a demo video, click here.
For more information, please visit www.tytocare.com.
About FierceMedTech
FierceMedTech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on FierceMedTech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy—connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Tyto Care Press Contact
Allison Grey
Headline Media
allison@headline.media
+1 323-283-8176
FierceMedTech Contact:
Rebecca Willumson
Questex, FierceMedTech
202-824-5050
rwillumson@questex.com